Revere hosts Barberton to close the 2016 regular season

Barberton enters the matchup coming off a 33-21 win against Highland last weekend. Senior TE, and Akron Zip commit, Kobie Booker is aiming to help the Magics earn the final playoff spot in region 5 of the 2016 Division II State Playoffs. Barberton began the season 3-0, while back-to-back losses brought their record to 3-2. Since then, the Magics have won every game, bringing their record to 7-2. They are currently 9th in the Division II, region 5 rankings and look to take the 8th spot to qualify for the playoffs. Revere comes into the game after beating Tallmadge 21-15 in last week's matchup. Revere will look to senior RB Clayton Langdon to lead the way for the Minutemen in their last game of the year. Revere began the season 3-0, including a season opening win against Medina Buckeye, giving them their only loss on the year. The Minutemen then had two instances of back-to-back losses this season that brought their record to 4-4. Last week they bumped their record to 5-4, but are unfortunately mathematically eliminated from the 2016 Division III State Playoffs.