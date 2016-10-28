Community

Revere hosts Barberton to close the 2016 regular season

Oct 28, 2016 at 07:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com
091716-hsgotw-600.jpg

Barberton @ Revere
Records: Barberton 7-2; Revere 5-4
What: Suburban League – American Division
Date of Game: Friday, October 28
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Revere High School; 3420 Everett Rd, Richfield, OH 44286

Pregame Notes:
Barberton (7-2) is led by 2nd year head coach Tony Gotto who led the Magics to a 7-3 record in 2015. 

Revere (5-4) is led by 4th year head coach Mike Murphy who led the Minutemen to a 3-7 record in 2015.

Barberton enters the matchup coming off a 33-21 win against Highland last weekend.  Senior TE, and Akron Zip commit, Kobie Booker is aiming to help the Magics earn the final playoff spot in region 5 of the 2016 Division II State Playoffs.  Barberton began the season 3-0, while back-to-back losses brought their record to 3-2.  Since then, the Magics have won every game, bringing their record to 7-2.  They are currently 9th in the Division II, region 5 rankings and look to take the 8th spot to qualify for the playoffs.  Revere comes into the game after beating Tallmadge 21-15 in last week's matchup.  Revere will look to senior RB Clayton Langdon to lead the way for the Minutemen in their last game of the year.  Revere began the season 3-0, including a season opening win against Medina Buckeye, giving them their only loss on the year.  The Minutemen then had two instances of back-to-back losses this season that brought their record to 4-4.  Last week they bumped their record to 5-4, but are unfortunately mathematically eliminated from the 2016 Division III State Playoffs.  

Revere looks to cap their 2016 season on a high note, while Barberton needs a win to have a chance at grabbing the last qualifying spot for the Division II State Playoffs.  Will the Magics get it done and hopefully extend their season, or will the Minutemen spoil the Magics' plans and cap their season with a home win?

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns host 9 U.S. Air Force Service Members through HONOR ROW 

the Browns were proud to host 9 service members from the United States Air Force through our HONOR ROW program during their Week 8 game against the Steelers
news

Join the Cleveland Browns in the Fight Against Hunger

The Browns will be hosting two fundraisers to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region's largest hunger relief organization
news

Browns host 12 U.S. Army Service Members through HONOR ROW 

The Browns were proud to host 12 active-duty service members from the United States Army through our HONOR ROW program.
news

"Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network continues to make strides toward eliminating chronic student absenteeism

Established in 2019, the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network has helped school districts in knock down several barriers that prevent students from frequently attending school
news

Browns host 11 U.S. Navy Service Members through HONOR ROW 

the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Navy in Week 6 through our HONOR ROW program
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

Conti's seven touchdowns drove Olmsted Falls to victory over Berea-Midpark
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

The "Battle of Bagley Road" winner will share the SWC Title with Avon
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Riverside at Kenston

Kenston celebrates Senior Night as they beat Riverside, 21-14.
news

Sione Takitaki carries on spirit of late father, strives to be 'a spark' with contributions for cancer patients

Takitaki lost his father to cancer when he was 14 and has aimed to be a positive light for those fighting cancer since he arrived in the NFL
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston

news

Browns host "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" game against Cardinals

NFL, Browns, American Cancer Society raise awareness for all types of cancer
news

Jarvis Landry, Browns host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree

Landry helped push female student athletes from six different Northeast Ohio high schools to continue to play football and pursue their goals in the sport
Advertising