Revere hosts Barberton to close the 2016 regular season

Barberton @ Revere
Records: Barberton 7-2; Revere 5-4
What: Suburban League – American Division
Date of Game: Friday, October 28
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Revere High School; 3420 Everett Rd, Richfield, OH 44286
Pregame Notes:
Barberton (7-2) is led by 2nd year head coach Tony Gotto who led the Magics to a 7-3 record in 2015.
Revere (5-4) is led by 4th year head coach Mike Murphy who led the Minutemen to a 3-7 record in 2015.
Barberton enters the matchup coming off a 33-21 win against Highland last weekend. Senior TE, and Akron Zip commit, Kobie Booker is aiming to help the Magics earn the final playoff spot in region 5 of the 2016 Division II State Playoffs. Barberton began the season 3-0, while back-to-back losses brought their record to 3-2. Since then, the Magics have won every game, bringing their record to 7-2. They are currently 9th in the Division II, region 5 rankings and look to take the 8th spot to qualify for the playoffs. Revere comes into the game after beating Tallmadge 21-15 in last week's matchup. Revere will look to senior RB Clayton Langdon to lead the way for the Minutemen in their last game of the year. Revere began the season 3-0, including a season opening win against Medina Buckeye, giving them their only loss on the year. The Minutemen then had two instances of back-to-back losses this season that brought their record to 4-4. Last week they bumped their record to 5-4, but are unfortunately mathematically eliminated from the 2016 Division III State Playoffs.
Revere looks to cap their 2016 season on a high note, while Barberton needs a win to have a chance at grabbing the last qualifying spot for the Division II State Playoffs. Will the Magics get it done and hopefully extend their season, or will the Minutemen spoil the Magics' plans and cap their season with a home win?
Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.
Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.