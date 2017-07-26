Rhodes Football Gives Back

This past Friday the Cleveland Browns teamed up with the James F. Rhodes High school football team for a free youth football clinic for Cleveland area youth football players. Rhodes players and coaches drilled football fundamentals for the nearly 100 youth athletes in attendance. The young players also received a special visit from Browns alumni Jamel White, who was eager to encourage and teach the basics of the game. Alongside his players, Rhodes' Head Coach Robert Andrews and his coaching staff were excited to get on their (recently renovated) home field and get a look at the future players while connecting with their community by giving back.