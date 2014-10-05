Rock N' Rally: Browns record comeback in Music City marks a big turning point

The Titans four possessions in the fourth quarter went as follows -- safety, punt, turnover on downs and end of the game -- as they managed only 66 total yards in the final 15 minutes. On the flipside, two of the Browns' three touchdowns came in the fourth quarter – two rocket throws from Brian Hoyer to Travis Benjamin. Cleveland kept the pressure on Tennessee and the Titans crumbled to a superior team.

Self-destructive plays at key moments, seemingly a Browns specialty since returning to the NFL in 1999, happened to Tennessee on Sunday instead of Cleveland.

Tank Carder blocked a punt – the first time the Browns had done so since 2003.

Travis Benjamin's muffed punt in the third quarter was nullified thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the Titans' Michael Huff, who ended up recovering the fumble, running out of bounds too long.

A Brian Hoyer interception was called back thanks to an illegal contact penalty.

Tennessee quarterback Jake Locker was showing why he was the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft, but left the game in the second quarter with a hand injury after taking a crushing hit from a soaring Buster Skrine. His replacement, Charlie Whitehurst barely managed to get first-downs and was unable to put any points on the scoreboard for the Titans in the second half.

And on the most critical sequence of the game, with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Browns' defense played like a unit. A third-and-1 play was overturned when Pettine threw the red challenge flag on the field for the first time as a head coach. Video evidence The replayed revealed the Titans tight end, Delanie Walker, was short of the first down. On the next play, the Titans curiously went for it on fourth-down on their own side of the 50-yard line, and were met by stone wall of Browns defenders.

"We found a way to make enough plays in the end to win it," said Pettine. "To me, it speaks to the character of the men in the room. The resiliency, the poise, the focus… we are hopeful it will be a boost coming back home against the Steelers."

It's the small instances after the emotional win that paint the picture of the character Pettine speaks about. Actually, it's more like embattled character(s).

Hoyer slowly walked off the field, soaking up the biggest road comeback in NFL history. With his arm draped around Andrew Hawkins, Hoyer told the receiver, "We are never out of anything. Never."

Hoyer is now 5-2 as the Browns starting quarterback. Hoyer sank his teeth into becoming the leader of the offense and never looked back. He's been efficient in every game and he's elevated the play of the receivers around him. Benjamin caught a career-high two touchdown passes and undrafted rookie Taylor Gabriel had a team-high 95 yards receiving.

Coordinators Kyle Shanahan and Jim O'Neil embraced in a giant bear hug. Shanahan's helped lead the Browns to 21 points or more in all of the games, the first time the Browns have done that to start a season since 1969. O'Neil's been instrumental in slowing down New Orleans' Drew Brees and banishing the Titans from any type of production in the second half. The culmination of both young coordinators' hard work could be boiled down to that one emotional embrace.

Paul Kruger pointed with both index fingers and grinned ear-to-ear into a sea of Browns fans, as he trotted off the field. The Dawg Pound South was instrumental in the momentum shift during the second half. At one point, Whitehurst had to call a timeout because of the crowd noise – in his own stadium. ESPN penned an article this summer blasting the Browns for Kruger's contract. Now, it's hard to imagine this defense without number 99 living in the backfield.