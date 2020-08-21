Rock the Clock: Sign up for up-to-date info on dates, activities and more for 2021 NFL Draft

Even though the regular season hasn't started, the draft is always around the corner. And in 2021, the draft really will be around the corner for Northeast Ohioans, when the NFL world comes together to Rock the Clock in Cleveland.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 - May 1. During these uncertain times, Destination Cleveland — which is at the forefront of organizing and planning the weekend-long event – remains hopeful the draft will bring football fans from around the world to Cleveland.