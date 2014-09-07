Running game will be key to Browns' success vs. Steelers

The defensive front's ability to generate a strong pass rush and get Ben Roethlisberger on the ground. Getting to the quarterback is supposed to be the signature of Mike Pettine's defense. That needs to show up in a big way on Sunday. The Browns' defensive line and linebackers should have an edge over what has been leaky pass protection by the Steelers. Outside linebackers Paul Kruger, Barkevious Mingo, and Jabaal Sheard look as if they will thrive in a new scheme that asks pass-rushers to play the run on the way to the quarterback. Second-year end Armonty Bryant was a pass-rushing terror during the preseason. Can he carry it into the regular season? And if Bryant and others get to Roethlisberger, can they get one of the most difficult quarterbacks to tackle to the ground?