S Juston Burris voted Browns 2019 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Cleveland Browns S Juston Burris has been selected by his teammates as the Browns' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award. The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.

"I'm humbled, very humbled," said Burris when learning he would be the Browns' honoree this year. "I'm thankful that my teammates thought of me in that light and that they see the hard work I put in to come back to be here to help this team win. I just want to say thank you to them and just for being there and helping me through everything that I went through. I really appreciate them for that."

In addition to showing his resiliency after offseason shoulder surgery, Burris has been a reliable presence on defense since returning to Cleveland on Sept. 20, two days before he would ultimately start at safety against the L.A. Rams on Sunday Night Football. While playing every defensive snap in the primetime matchup, he notched four solo tackles and intercepted Rams QB Jared Goff with 2:46 remaining in the game to provide the Browns a final opportunity to level the score during a 20-13 loss to the defending NFC Champions.

"As soon as I came back, they welcomed me with open arms," Burris added. "Any questions that I had, anything that I needed help with because maybe some things had changed, they were there to help me. I just appreciate them for showing me support and making me feel confident going into [the Rams] game that they trusted me to come in and do what I had to do to help the team."