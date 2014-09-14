Saints-Browns Preview

*Three keys for the Browns *

1) Get Brian Hoyer in a rhythm

The Browns need the Hoyer from the second half against the Steelers as opposed to the one we saw most of the preseason. If Cleveland needs to use the no-huddle for a series or two early in the game, they shouldn't hesitate. The Browns' defense is one of the stoutest in the league, but you always head into a game against New Orleans expecting to have to score four touchdowns to win. If Hoyer plays lights out football, the Browns have every chance in the world to take down the Saints.

2) Force interceptions and fumbles

Last week the absolute goal was to sack Ben Roethlisberger, and it worked. Cleveland dropped the quarterback four times in the backfield, often on crucial third-downs in the second half. The thing about Drew Brees: he wasn't sacked once against the Falcons. The 34-year-old rarely gets credit for this part of his game, but Brees has become nearly impossible to fluster if a team tries too hard to blitz. Instead, expect the Browns to be more exotic in coverage, using more zone than you are used to seeing. The more defenders in space, the more chance Brees has of throwing an interception. Watch closely for Buster Skrine in this game.

3) Come out focused, but loose