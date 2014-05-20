Sammy Watkins makes strong early impression on the Buffalo Bills

Sammy Watkins, Heinz Field, LeSean McCoy

It's a given that the expectations for the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft are going to be lofty.

But for Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone, there was a feeling that his team might very well have gotten a little bit of a bonus with the selection of former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins in that spot (acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns) on May 8.

At least, that was how Marrone felt after watching Watkins perform during the Bills' recent rookie camp.

"For me I would say that I thought after having watched him now for a couple days, my assessment of him is that he probably has better hand-eye coordination than I thought coming in," Marrone was quoted as saying in the Buffalo News. "Someone told me … he was in here, like 6:45 (in the morning), running routes on air. Those are things that are encouraging. Those are the things you want to hear."

Watkins believes the extra time is needed to address what he considers the part of his game that needs the most improvement.

"For me I think I need to work on my routes more than anything," he said. "I have the speed and size and ability. Now it's down to the details and the little things. In this league, the cornerbacks are great. They know the details of your routes so you have to be crisp and right on everything. You have to make everything look the same. That's what I was trying to do, stay straight, keep my head up and work on my routes and my breaking points."

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES RUNNING BACK LESEAN MCCOY CALLS HIMSELF A 'JOHNNY GUY'

There was speculation before the draft that the Philadelphia Eagles had interest in drafting Duke Johnson Jr., especially considering that their coach, Chip Kelly, had tried unsuccessfully to recruit him to Oregon.

Instead, the Eagles traded the 22nd overall choice to the Browns, who, of course, used it to select Manziel.

However, at least one Eagles player, running back LeSean McCoy, would have been happy to have Manziel as a teammate.

"I'm a Johnny guy, I really am, since college," McCoy told ESPN. "He's played in the best conference (SEC), he's played well, he has tons of swag. I mean he's an athlete. He's a quarterback and I thought he'd be a good matchup for us."

McCoy did make a point to compliment his own quarterback, Nick Foles.

"Nick is good," McCoy said. "I don't think people really appreciate him because he is so new. He can play. I think when we move a guy like Michael Vick, and Michael Vick can still play, to put Nick in the position to start he must be doing something good. You'll really see this year he's the real deal."

HEINZ FIELD WILL BE ADDING SEATS FOR 2015

The Pittsburgh Steelers' waiting list for season tickets is going to get a little bit smaller.

The Steelers have announced that, in an agreement with the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Alleghany County, approximately 3,000 seats will be added in the South Plaza of the stadium.

With the additions, Heinz Field, which currently has 65,050 seats, would have the 21st largest capacity in the NFL.

COWBOYS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR OFFERS BLUNT DIRECTIVE TO LINEBACKER

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wasn't thrilled to hear that weakside linebacker Bruce Carter said he struggled last season with the transition from Rob Ryan's 3-4 defense to Marinelli's Tampa 2 scheme.

Carter said his confidence suffered in the process.

"I don't do confidence stuff," Marinelli told ESPN Dallas. "Get down and play. Get down and play. Here's your assignment key. We want you to play fast and we want you to take the ball away.

"Go play. It's a man's game, man. Play it the right way. That's what I want. We're going to coach it. We'll coach you hard. Be where you're supposed to be. This is what we expect. And then go."