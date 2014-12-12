Scoreboard watching: The 5 teams Browns fans need to root for Sunday

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (at Baltimore)

-- Yes, the Jaguars. We ranked them first not because they face the steepest odds of pulling off an upset, but because of what kind of damage it would do to the Ravens, who sit a game up on the Browns in the AFC North. The Ravens have one of the most favorable schedules among playoff-contending teams, and the 2-11 Jaguars being on it has a lot to do with that. A stunning loss at home would not only drop Baltimore to 9-6, but also further damage the Ravens' conference record, which is one of the first tiebreakers used if this logjam persists to the end.

2. Atlanta Falcons (vs. Pittsburgh)

-- A Falcons win would be equally as beneficial as one by the Jaguars, but this one comes with a lot more likelihood. Atlanta made Green Bay play a full 60 minutes Monday and would represent the NFC South if the playoffs started today despite its 5-8 record. The Steelers, who would be a Wild Card team if the playoffs started today, are the lone AFC North team to struggle against this division, going 1-2. It's the last time Pittsburgh will play away from Heinz Field during the regular season.

3. New England Patriots (vs. Miami)

-- If the Dolphins can get past the Patriots, their final two games are as manageable as it gets with home contests against the 6-7 Minnesota Vikings and 2-11 New York Jets. That's a big if, of course, because the Patriots are fighting for the No. 1 overall seed and playing at home for the first time since Nov. 23. A loss on the road could end Miami's hopes before it even gets to face the Vikings.

4. Indianapolis Colts (vs. Houston)

-- The Texans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but Sunday's trip to Lucas Oil Stadium could be a cold bucket of water on playoff hopes that were considered a longshot just a month ago. The Colts have never lost to Houston on their home field and they're just one win away from clinching a playoff berth. Knocking Houston out of the way would be big for the Browns because the Texans own the head-to-head tiebreaker on them.

5. Oakland Raiders (at Kansas City)