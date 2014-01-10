Scouting possible Browns head coaches

The Browns reportedly are scheduled to interview Whisenhunt on Saturday, making them the third team in three days to talk with him about a head-coach opening. Whisenhunt reportedly interviewed with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans in the past two days.

Besides having guided the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl, Whisenhunt also brings solid credentials as an assistant coach in the league, including a previous stint as an offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also has done an exceptional job with the Chargers, who made a late-season rally to reach the postseason.

If the Chargers are able to pull off a major upset at Denver, that only figures to cause Whisenhunt's stock to skyrocket. Of course, that also would delay Whisenhunt's availability for at least one week as the Chargers advance to the AFC Championship Game. And if the Broncos win, the same would be true for Gase, who has put off interviewing for any head-coaching job until his team's season ends.

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints, and that will provide the opportunity to see Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in action. Quinn was reportedly the first candidate the Browns interviewed soon after firing Rob Chudzinski hours after the Browns' Dec. 29 season-finale at Pittsburgh.

What sort of scheme will the Seahawks put together to deal with Drew Brees and the other dynamic elements of the Saints' offense? The performance of Seattle's defense could go a long way toward enhancing his attractiveness as a candidate.

