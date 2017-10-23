Self-inflicted wounds continue to plague Browns

Turnovers, however, have vexed the Browns most of all. Through seven games, Cleveland leads the league with 19 giveaways (six more than the second-place Bengals' 13).

"It's been our kryptonite all year. We haven't been able to finish in the red zone. We have had too many turnovers and little things of that nature," left guard Joel Bitonio said. "It's hard to say right now. We have to look back at the film and check what's going on, but I think if you look back, we just didn't take advantage of our opportunities. We keep turning the ball over.

Most of those miscues, as evidenced by the team's toggling between quarterback DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and, most recently, Cody Kessler, have come through the air. The interceptions, Jackson said, must stop. It's why he pulled the rookie Kizer from action after he tossed picks on back-to-back possessions. When Kessler went in, he tossed an interception of his own in the fourth quarter.

Asked about rotating quarterbacks going forward, Jackson shrugged. "I don't know, maybe this is the way it is going to go for the rest of the year. I can't tell you. I don't know that, but I'm going to find a way where we can't turn the ball over," he said, "because you can't win when you turn the ball over. We've proven that so we have to get the turnovers out of here."

For as frustrating as this season has been, Jackson expressed confidence in a group still searching for their first victory,

"Our football team is not as down – they're disappointed about not winning – but they're not as hurt as you guys think they are or fractured. We're not," he said.