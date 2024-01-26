Shaker Heights safety Trey McNutt selected for Nike 'Next Ones' to represent the Browns

As Trey McNutt walked into the Cleveland Browns field house, he covered his face with his hand as his eyes lit up, taking in the scene. As he turned, Browns DT Maurice Hurst greeted McNutt and surprised him with an announcement.

McNutt was selected to represent the Cleveland Browns as part of Nike 'Next Ones' program. During the week of the Super Bowl, McNutt will have the chance to experience behind-the-scenes action at Super Bowl LVIII, compete in a skills challenge and interact with the 31 other top players from across the country and one international athlete selected for the program.

"This is like a crazy opportunity for me, God blessed me with this opportunity," McNutt said with a smile across his face. "I'm here now and it's just, I'm just taking the moment in and really just enjoying it."

McNutt spent most of his childhood in Ohio, growing up in Shaker Heights since the sixth grade. In seventh grade, McNutt started at Shaker Heights Middle School. As a freshman in high school, McNutt was quickly moved up to the varsity football team during his first season.

Then, as a sophomore during the 2022 season, McNutt finished the season with 16 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also recorded 14 receptions for 308 yards and four touchdowns.

McNutt was also selected as the Week 8 Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week MVP. Shaker Heights defeated Lorain 34-16 on Oct. 7, 2022, and McNutt finished the game with 10 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns, as well as four tackles and two pass break-ups.

He then finished the 2023 season with 61 tackles, three tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, McNutt finished with 611 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"So, to be able to represent the Browns and the state of Ohio, everybody is repping the Browns," McNutt said. "So, it's like I'm about to show up for y'all. Ohio man, we about to show up for Cleveland."