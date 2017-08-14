News

Shon Coleman knows competition at RT is ongoing until he's told job is his

Aug 14, 2017 at 08:53 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Shon Coleman has seen his repetitions at right tackle with the first team increase over the past week just like everyone else who's watched Browns practice.

The second-year offensive lineman just isn't ready to let up in the ongoing competition.

Listed as first on Cleveland's unofficial depth chart, Coleman started last week's preseason opener and has taken most of the repetitions at right tackle in recent practices. Previously, he'd rotated with Cameron Erving at left tackle on days veteran Joe Thomas doesn't practice. Erving played left tackle with the first-team offense against the Saints, too.

"I don't look at it like that at all," Coleman said Monday. "I just go out there, do my thing and just try to get the team better. I leave that up to the coaches and everything, how they want to do the depth charts. I am just focused on what I can do to get the team better."

"I just have to keep going out there and doing my thing, working on the technique, getting better, being more consistent and just trying to make the team better."

Coleman got his first in-game action at right tackle Thursday since last year's season finale, when he spelled an injured Erving and held his own, especially in the run game. He's continued to be a force as a run blocker in what is truly his first full NFL season after missing most of the offseason last year because of a surgical procedure. During OTAs, he admitted he was still more comfortable at left tackle, the position he'd played his entire life, than he was on the right side but said Monday he was now comfortable at both spots.

With perennial Pro Bowler Joe Thomas on the left side for the foreseeable future, Coleman knows the Browns need him most on the right side and carries ascending confidence at the position that's going to get him on the field fastest.

"Whether it is playing left tackle or right tackle, you just have to go out there and work your technique and everything," Coleman said. "It is good work for me to be able to go on both sides and be able to keep refreshing everything as far as assignments and things like that."

Coleman has worked closely with Thomas ever since the Browns made him a third-round pick in the 2016 draft. That tutelage has been important for Coleman, whose pass blocking experience was minimal at Auburn, which boasted one of the nation's top running attacks during the years when Coleman was a starter.

Coleman has seen a shift in play-calling -- as promised by Hue Jackson -- throughout training camp that will allow him to do what he does best on a regular basis.

"In the SEC, all we did was run the football so you kind of derive from that," Coleman said. "That is the big thing that Coach Jackson is trying to put in the game is running the ball, and I feel like I can go out there and help him do that."

The youngest player on a veteran line, Coleman said he wouldn't feel any additional pressure if he wins the job. As long as he plays at his best, everything will fall into place, he said.

His teammates agree.

"I think he's playing well," center JC Tretter said. "Physically, you see a lot of plays where he's so powerful. When he can harness that, you get a guy moving and open holes in the run game. The more reps he gets, the more experience he gets -- that's really what it is as you get older -- the more things you see and diagnose early, make your job so much easier post-snap."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising