Signature Events of the Cleveland Browns

Oct 10, 2017 at 12:34 PM
Taste of the Browns – September 19th, 2017

Taste of the Browns is hosted at FirstEnergy Stadium to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and tackle hunger in our community. This annual signature event with over 1,000 in attendance is a sampling event with the best of the best restaurants in Cleveland. Attendees can sample great food, bid on items while mixing and mingling with current and former Cleveland Browns players! The 2017 event, with honorary co-chairs, All-Pro Joe Thomas, Browns Alumni Josh Cribbs and Chef Rocco Whalen, was a success and raised over $240,000 for hungry families across Northeast Ohio. See highlights from 2017 here.

Deck the House, to support Providence House

The annual Deck the House event supports Providence House, a crisis nursey. Providence House is the official Courage House of the Cleveland Browns and we are proud to annually host this event at FirstEnergy Stadium. Providence House, a First and Ten Community Partner, protects at-risk children and supports families through crisis, strengthening communities to end child abuse and neglect. See highlights from the 2017 event here.

Additional opportunities for fans to be part of the Browns First and Ten movement!

2017-blood-drive-logo.jpg

Annual Cleveland Browns Blood Drive to support the American Red Cross – check back in early summer of 2018 for the date to be released!

2017-food-drive-logo.jpg

Browns First and Ten Food Drive – Fans can #give10 and donate canned goods (Super 6 items) to support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank! The 2017 Food Drive was held November 19th prior to the Browns taking on the Jaguars. Volunteers from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank collected donations outside the gates of FirstEnergy Stadium.

See highlights from the 2017 Browns First and Ten Food Drive!

2017-toy-drive-logo.jpg

Browns First and Ten Toy Drive, presented by Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) – Fans can #give10 and donate new toys to support local children before the holidays. Members of the US Marine Corps collected toys and monetary donations on December 10th outside of the gates of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the Browns taking on the Packers.

See highlights from the 2017 Browns First and Ten Toy Drive!

Advertising