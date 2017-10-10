Signature Events of the Cleveland Browns

Taste of the Browns is hosted at FirstEnergy Stadium to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and tackle hunger in our community. This annual signature event with over 1,000 in attendance is a sampling event with the best of the best restaurants in Cleveland. Attendees can sample great food, bid on items while mixing and mingling with current and former Cleveland Browns players! The 2017 event, with honorary co-chairs, All-Pro Joe Thomas, Browns Alumni Josh Cribbs and Chef Rocco Whalen, was a success and raised over $240,000 for hungry families across Northeast Ohio. See highlights from 2017 here.