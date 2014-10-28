Smoke, Fire and Rabbits: How Travis Benjamin became one of the fastest players in the NFL

Benjamin had always enviously watched the rabbits as a boy. Now he was getting his first chance to chase them down. The rabbits ran right, and left, north and south. With a large wooden stick in his hand, Benjamin attempted to slow down the rabbits. Some residents would eat the rabbits as cuisine, which tasted like pork chops. Others would sell them for $4 to neighboring towns.

On his very first time, Benjamin caught 15 rabbits in a mere two hours. Everyone watched the 12-year-old with their jaws dropped in astonishment. The people of Belle Glade had never seen anyone, let alone a child, chase down rabbits like this.

"I really do think chasing rabbits helped me develop agility," said Benjamin, who guessed he chased rabbits 50 times in his life and caught hundreds of them. "Sometimes when I watch my punt returns on film, it reminds me of being a kid with the rabbits."

Coach Mike Pettine and the Cleveland Browns fan base are thrilled with the fact that Benjamin has only gotten faster since his rabbit chasing days. The third season of an NFL career is often coined "the make or break year" for burgeoning professional players. All Benjamin is doing is leading the Browns with three touchdown receptions – two of which came in the fourth quarter in the NFL's biggest road rally victory of all-time against the Tennessee Titans. Without Benjamin the Browns don't overcome the 25-point deficit, which was so impressive, representatives from the Pro Football Hall of Fame mounted Benjamin and quarterback Brian Hoyer's jersey in Canton.

Even though Benjamin's neighborhood still gushed about his speed, it wasn't until later in his high school career at Glades Central that he realized football might one day became his day job. As a freshman, Benjamin only weighed 130 pounds and decided to not even play football, fearing injury. While his friends played on the freshman team, Benjamin trained and put on weight.

His sophomore year Benjamin was placed on the junior varsity team for two games and immediately bumped up to varsity, once coaches realized no cornerback could cover him. As a junior, Benjamin caught 23 passes for 494 yards and seven touchdowns – two of those touchdowns came in a state championship win over and current Redskins running back Alfred Morris, and were reminiscent of the scoring plays against the Titans.

The University of Miami coaching staff showed up to Benjamin's high school spring game, heading into his senior year. They offered the wide receiver a scholarship on the spot and the four-star recruit accepted without hesitation. Benjamin grew up watching the Hurricanes every Saturday and fell in love with "The U" on the side of Miami's helmets.

"My main focus is once I set a goal for myself, I'm going to stick to it," said Benjamin, who was beginning to wonder if Miami was going to offer him a scholarship. "So I just stuck to it until I got an offer."