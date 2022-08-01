Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam following ruling from Judge Sue Robinson

The Haslams released a statement Monday after the ruling for Judge Sue Robinson that Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games

Aug 01, 2022 at 04:19 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
080122_Haslams

Dee and Jimmy Haslam issued the following statement Monday after the ruling from Judge Sue Robinson that QB Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision," the Haslam's said. "We respect Judge Robinson's decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process. We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him."

