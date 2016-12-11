Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Bengals

The Browns rushed for 169 yards on 22 attempts for a 7.68 average. The average is the eighth-highest total in team history and the best since the team registered an 8.04 average at Seattle on Dec. 3, 1978.

The Browns registered a season-high four sacks, their highest total since recording nine against San Francisco on Dec. 13, 2015. Rookie DL/LB Emmanuel Ogbah recorded 1.5 sacks. He is leading the team with 4.5 sacks this season.

RB Isaiah Crowell rushed for 113 yards on 10 attempts for an 11.3 average. He has three 100-yard rushing games this season and is the first Brown to run for 100 yards or more three times in a season since Trent Richardson in 2012. With 718 rushing yards and 299 receiving yards, Crowell has surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career (1,017).

LB Jamie Collins Sr. totaled a career-high 15 tackles, while adding one sack and two tackles for a loss. He has logged 51 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and five tackles for a loss in five games since joining the Browns. He has recorded at least eight tackles in every game as a Brown.

After missing the previous 11 games after suffering a fractured bone in his non-throwing shoulder, QB Robert Griffin III made his second start of the season. He threw for 104 yards and added 31 rushing yards, including a 1-yard touchdown. It was his first rushing score since Dec. 28, 2014 as a member of the Redskins. He has nine career rushing touchdowns.

LB Cam Johnson totaled three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He has three sacks this season.

Stephen Paea registered half of a sack. He has 14.0 sacks in his career.

LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,737, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 157 career games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.