Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Eagles

The Browns opened the 2016 season with 17 rookies on their 53-man roster, the most in a season opener in Browns history. The 17 rookies are also the most by any NFL team in a season opener since the 2002 Ravens had 19.

RB Isaiah Crowell led the Browns with 62 rushing yards, including a 2-yard score. He has 13 career rushing touchdowns.

Rookie DL Carl Nassib recorded his first career sack and recorded one pass defensed.

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. set career highs in receptions (three) and receiving yards (68). He hauled in a 44-yard pass to set up a Browns touchdown.

Rookie WR Corey Coleman caught two passes for a team-high 69 yards, including a 58-yard reception on his first NFL catch.

Making his Browns debut and first NFL start since Dec. 28, 2014, QB Robert Griffin III completed 12 of 26 passes for 190 yards. He added 37 rushing yards.

Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Debut Start Since 1999

Player Opp. Date Att. Com. Pct Yards TD INT Rating Result

Ty Detmer Pit. 9/12/99 13 6 .462 52 0 1 25.2 L, 0-43

*Tim Couch at Ten. 9/19/99 24 12 .500 124 1 0 80.9 L, 9-26

Doug Pederson at Pit. 10/22/00 20 9 .450 61 0 3 12.7 L, 0-22

Spergon Wynn at Jax. 12/3/00 16 5 .313 17 0 0 40.6 L, 0-48

Kelly Holcomb K.C. 9/8/02 39 27 .692 326 3 0 120.2 L, 39-40

Jeff Garcia Bal. 9/12/04 24 15 .625 180 1 0 99.3 W, 20-3

*Luke McCown N.E. 12/5/04 34 20 .588 277 2 2 80.1 L, 15-42

Trent Dilfer Cin. 9/11/05 34 26 .605 278 1 2 67.8 L, 13-27

*Charlie Frye Jac. 12/4/05 20 13 .650 226 2 0 136.7 L, 14-20

Derek Anderson at Pit. 12/7/06 37 21 .568 276 1 1 78.2 L, 30-40

Brady Quinn Den. 11/6/08 35 23 .657 239 2 0 104.3 L, 30-34

Ken Dorsey at Ten. 12/7/08 43 22 .512 150 0 1 49.6 L, 9-28

Bruce Gradkowski at Pit. 12/28/08 16 5 .313 18 0 2 1.0 L, 0-31

Jake Delhomme at T.B. 9/12/10 37 20 .541 227 1 2 59.2 L, 14-17

Seneca Wallace K.C. 9/19/10 31 16 .516 229 1 1 73.2 L, 14-16

*Colt McCoy at Pit. 10/17/10 33 23 .697 281 1 2 80.5 L, 10-28

*Brandon Weeden Phi. 9/9/12 35 12 .343 118 0 4 5.1 L, 16-17

Thaddeus Lewis at Pit. 12/30/12 32 22 .688 204 1 1 83.3 L, 10-24

Brian Hoyer at Min. 9/22/13 54 30 .556 321 3 3 68.5 W, 31-27

Jason Campbell at K.C. 10/27/13 36 22 .611 293 2 0 105.4 L, 17-23

*Johnny Manziel Cin. 12/14/14 18 10 .556 80 0 2 27.3 L, 0-30

*Connor Shaw at Bal. 12/28/14 28 14 .500 177 0 1 55.2 L, 10-20

Josh McCown at NYJ 9/13/15 8 5 .625 49 0 0 79.7 L, 10-31

Austin Davis Cin. 12/6/15 38 25 .658 230 0 1 71.2 L, 3-37

Robert Griffin III at Phi. 9/11/16 26 12 .462 190 0 1 55.9 L, 10-29

*Denotes rookie

OL John Greco appeared in his 100th career regular season game.

LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,009, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 145 career games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

LB Christian Kirksey recorded a sack and increased his career total to 6.5.

The following players made their NFL debuts: LB Dominique Alexander, RB George Atkinson, WR Corey Coleman, TE Seth DeValve, OL Spencer Drango, WR Rashard Higgins, DB Tracy Howard, DB Derek Kindred, WR Ricardo Louis, DL Carl Nassib, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, LB Joe Schobert and TE Randall Telfer.