Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Eagles

Sep 11, 2016 at 10:30 AM
The Browns opened the 2016 season with 17 rookies on their 53-man roster, the most in a season opener in Browns history. The 17 rookies are also the most by any NFL team in a season opener since the 2002 Ravens had 19.

RB Isaiah Crowell led the Browns with 62 rushing yards, including a 2-yard score. He has 13 career rushing touchdowns.

Rookie DL Carl Nassib recorded his first career sack and recorded one pass defensed.

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. set career highs in receptions (three) and receiving yards (68). He hauled in a 44-yard pass to set up a Browns touchdown.

Rookie WR Corey Coleman caught two passes for a team-high 69 yards, including a 58-yard reception on his first NFL catch.

Making his Browns debut and first NFL start since Dec. 28, 2014, QB Robert Griffin III completed 12 of 26 passes for 190 yards. He added 37 rushing yards.

Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Debut Start Since 1999
Player                      Opp.      Date        Att.  Com.    Pct    Yards    TD    INT     Rating   Result
Ty Detmer                Pit.         9/12/99      13       6       .462      52        0       1       25.2       L, 0-43
*Tim Couch              at Ten.    9/19/99      24      12      .500     124       1       0       80.9       L, 9-26
Doug Pederson          at Pit.     10/22/00    20       9       .450      61        0       3       12.7       L, 0-22
Spergon Wynn          at Jax.    12/3/00      16       5       .313      17        0       0       40.6       L, 0-48
Kelly Holcomb          K.C.       9/8/02       39      27      .692     326       3       0       120.2      L, 39-40
Jeff Garcia                Bal.        9/12/04      24      15      .625     180       1       0       99.3       W, 20-3
*Luke McCown         N.E.       12/5/04      34      20      .588     277       2       2       80.1       L, 15-42
Trent Dilfer               Cin.        9/11/05      34      26      .605     278       1       2       67.8       L, 13-27
*Charlie Frye            Jac.        12/4/05      20      13      .650     226       2       0       136.7      L, 14-20
Derek Anderson         at Pit.     12/7/06      37      21      .568     276       1       1       78.2       L, 30-40
Brady Quinn             Den.       11/6/08      35      23      .657     239       2       0       104.3      L, 30-34
Ken Dorsey               at Ten.    12/7/08      43      22      .512     150       0       1       49.6       L, 9-28
Bruce Gradkowski     at Pit.     12/28/08    16       5       .313      18        0       2       1.0         L, 0-31
Jake Delhomme         at T.B.    9/12/10      37      20      .541     227       1       2       59.2       L, 14-17
Seneca Wallace          K.C.       9/19/10      31      16      .516     229       1       1       73.2       L, 14-16          
*Colt McCoy             at Pit.     10/17/10    33      23      .697     281       1       2       80.5       L, 10-28
*Brandon Weeden      Phi.        9/9/12       35      12      .343     118       0       4       5.1         L, 16-17
Thaddeus Lewis         at Pit.     12/30/12    32      22      .688     204       1       1       83.3       L, 10-24
Brian Hoyer              at Min.   9/22/13      54      30      .556     321       3       3       68.5       W, 31-27
Jason Campbell         at K.C.   10/27/13    36      22      .611     293       2       0       105.4      L, 17-23          
*Johnny Manziel       Cin.        12/14/14    18      10      .556      80        0       2       27.3       L, 0-30            
*Connor Shaw        at Bal.    12/28/14  28     14      .500    177       0       1       55.2       L, 10-20         
Josh McCown         at NYJ   9/13/15     8       5       .625     49        0       0       79.7       L, 10-31         
Austin Davis           Cin.       12/6/15    38     25      .658    230       0       1       71.2       L, 3-37           
Robert Griffin III  at Phi.   9/11/16    26     12      .462    190       0       1       55.9       L, 10-29                     

*Denotes rookie     

OL John Greco appeared in his 100th career regular season game.

LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,009, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 145 career games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

LB Christian Kirksey recorded a sack and increased his career total to 6.5.

The following players made their NFL debuts: LB Dominique Alexander, RB George Atkinson, WR Corey Coleman, TE Seth DeValve, OL Spencer Drango, WR Rashard Higgins, DB Tracy Howard, DB Derek Kindred, WR Ricardo Louis, DL Carl Nassib, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, LB Joe Schobert and TE Randall Telfer.

Rookie DB Derrick Kindred left with game with an ankle injury and did not return.

