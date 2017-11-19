News

Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Jaguars

Nov 19, 2017 at 09:37 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

RB Duke Johnson Jr. totaled four receptions for 56 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. He added 10 rushing yards. He leads the team this season in receptions (46), receiving yards (414), while adding four touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving). 

LB James Burgess Jr. recorded a career-high 16 tackles and one sack. He has three sacks this season.  

LB Christian Kirksey recorded 13 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He has recorded a sack in each of the past two games and has 3.5 this season.

LB Joe Schobert recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble. He has logged double digit tackles in four of his last five games.

WR Corey Coleman, who missed the previous seven games with a hand injury, recorded a career-high six receptions for 80 yards.

Rookie QB DeShone Kizer passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and led the team with 22 rushing yards. His 1,555 passing yards this year are the fifth-most by a Browns rookie.

Player Year Games Starts Yards
1. Brandon Weeden 2012 15 15 3,385
2. Tim Couch 1999 15 14 2,447
3. Bernie Kosar 1985 12 10 1,578
4. Colt McCoy 2010 8 8 1,576
5. DeShone Kizer 2017 9 9 1,555

Rookie DL Myles Garret recorded three tackles and one fumble recovery. In five games this season, he has recorded 15 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.

Rookie RB Matthew Dayes returned the opening kickoff 53 yards. He is the first Browns player with two 50-plus yard returns in one season since Fozzy Whittaker in 2013. 

WR Sammie Coates (knee and ankle), DL Jamie Meder (ankle), DL Emmanuel Ogbah (broken foot) left the game with injuries.

Photos: Browns vs. Jaguars

The Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

RB Matthew Dayes returns the kickoff.
1 / 23

RB Matthew Dayes returns the kickoff.

The Browns and Jaguars in action at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 23

The Browns and Jaguars in action at FirstEnergy Stadium.

DL Trevon Coley (left) and LB Joe Schobert (middle) tackle Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.
3 / 23

DL Trevon Coley (left) and LB Joe Schobert (middle) tackle Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.

DL Emmanuel Ogbah (middle) and LB Joe Schobert (right) tackle Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.
4 / 23

DL Emmanuel Ogbah (middle) and LB Joe Schobert (right) tackle Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.

Head Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.
5 / 23

Head Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.

LB James Burgess Jr. pressures Jaguars QB Blake Bortles.
6 / 23

LB James Burgess Jr. pressures Jaguars QB Blake Bortles.

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun gets set at the line of scrimmage.
7 / 23

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun gets set at the line of scrimmage.

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the first half.
8 / 23

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the first half.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (29) celebrates a touchdown in the first half.
9 / 23

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (29) celebrates a touchdown in the first half.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates a touchdown with QB DeShone Kizer (left).
10 / 23

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates a touchdown with QB DeShone Kizer (left).

QB DeShone Kizer is pressured by Jaguars LB Telvin Smith.
11 / 23

QB DeShone Kizer is pressured by Jaguars LB Telvin Smith.

QB DeShone Kizer passes the ball.
12 / 23

QB DeShone Kizer passes the ball.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.
13 / 23

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.

DL Myles Garrett in action against the Jaguars.
14 / 23

DL Myles Garrett in action against the Jaguars.

DL Myles Garrett faces off against Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon.
15 / 23

DL Myles Garrett faces off against Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon.

DL Larry Ogunjobi tackles Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.
16 / 23

DL Larry Ogunjobi tackles Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis.
17 / 23

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis.

TE David Njoku catches a pass.
18 / 23

TE David Njoku catches a pass.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. reaches for a pass.
19 / 23

RB Duke Johnson Jr. reaches for a pass.

DL Myles Garrett celebrates after recovering a fumble.
20 / 23

DL Myles Garrett celebrates after recovering a fumble.

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Jaguars RB Chris Ivory.
21 / 23

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Jaguars RB Chris Ivory.

DB Jason McCourty breaks up a pass intended for Jaguars WR Marqise Lee.
22 / 23

DB Jason McCourty breaks up a pass intended for Jaguars WR Marqise Lee.

WR Kenny Britt catches a pass against Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye.
23 / 23

WR Kenny Britt catches a pass against Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising