Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Jaguars

WR Corey Coleman, who missed the previous seven games with a hand injury, recorded a career-high six receptions for 80 yards.

Rookie QB DeShone Kizer passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and led the team with 22 rushing yards. His 1,555 passing yards this year are the fifth-most by a Browns rookie. Player Year Games Starts Yards 1. Brandon Weeden 2012 15 15 3,385 2. Tim Couch 1999 15 14 2,447 3. Bernie Kosar 1985 12 10 1,578 4. Colt McCoy 2010 8 8 1,576 5. DeShone Kizer 2017 9 9 1,555

Rookie DL Myles Garret recorded three tackles and one fumble recovery. In five games this season, he has recorded 15 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.

Rookie RB Matthew Dayes returned the opening kickoff 53 yards. He is the first Browns player with two 50-plus yard returns in one season since Fozzy Whittaker in 2013.