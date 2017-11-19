Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Jaguars

RB Duke Johnson Jr. totaled four receptions for 56 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. He added 10 rushing yards. He leads the team this season in receptions (46), receiving yards (414), while adding four touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving).
LB James Burgess Jr. recorded a career-high 16 tackles and one sack. He has three sacks this season.
LB Christian Kirksey recorded 13 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He has recorded a sack in each of the past two games and has 3.5 this season.
LB Joe Schobert recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble. He has logged double digit tackles in four of his last five games.
WR Corey Coleman, who missed the previous seven games with a hand injury, recorded a career-high six receptions for 80 yards.
Rookie QB DeShone Kizer passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and led the team with 22 rushing yards. His 1,555 passing yards this year are the fifth-most by a Browns rookie.
|Player
|Year
|Games
|Starts
|Yards
|1. Brandon Weeden
|2012
|15
|15
|3,385
|2. Tim Couch
|1999
|15
|14
|2,447
|3. Bernie Kosar
|1985
|12
|10
|1,578
|4. Colt McCoy
|2010
|8
|8
|1,576
|5. DeShone Kizer
|2017
|9
|9
|1,555
Rookie DL Myles Garret recorded three tackles and one fumble recovery. In five games this season, he has recorded 15 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.
Rookie RB Matthew Dayes returned the opening kickoff 53 yards. He is the first Browns player with two 50-plus yard returns in one season since Fozzy Whittaker in 2013.
WR Sammie Coates (knee and ankle), DL Jamie Meder (ankle), DL Emmanuel Ogbah (broken foot) left the game with injuries.
The Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.