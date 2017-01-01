Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Steelers

The Browns rushed for a season-high 231 yards, their fourth-most in a game since 1999. The team eclipsed 160 rushing yards five times this season.

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. recorded seven catches for 94 yards. He finished as the team leader in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,007) and receiving touchdowns (four) this season. His reception total is the fourth-most by a Browns wide receiver in a season. Pryor also became the seventh receiver in Browns history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

MOST RECEPTIONS BY A BROWNS WR IN A SEASON

Player Year Games Rec. Yards

1. Josh Gordon 2013 14 87 1,646

2. Kevin Johnson 2001 16 84 1,097

3. Braylon Edwards 2007 16 80 1,289

4. Terrelle Pryor 2016 16 77 1,007

5. Antonio Bryant 2005 16 69 1,009

MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A BROWNS WR IN A SEASON

Player Year Games Rec. Yards

1. Josh Gordon 2013 14 87 1,646

2. Braylon Edwards 2007 16 80 1,289

3. Webster Slaughter 1989 16 65 1,236

4. Kevin Johnson 2001 16 84 1,097

5. Paul Warfield 1968 14 50 1,067

6. Antonio Bryant 2005 16 69 1,009

7. Terrelle Pryor 2016 16 77 1,007

RB Isaiah Crowell rushed for a career-high 152 yards, including a run of 67 yards, the second-longest of his career. He became the first Brown to run for 100 yards or more four times in a season since Peyton Hillis had five 100-yard games in 2010. Crowell finished the year with a career-high 952 rushing yards, the most by a Brown since Hillis rushed for 1,177 yards in 2010.

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the team lead. He is the first Browns rookie to record at least three interceptions in a season since Joe Haden had six in 2010.

QB Robert Griffin III completed 29 of 40 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He added 32 rushing yards. He recorded his 11th career game with multiple touchdown passes and his first since Nov. 17, 2013.

TE Gary Barnidge recorded five receptions for 40 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown. Barnidge finished the season with 55 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns. He has 14 career touchdown catches.

Rookie TE Seth DeValve recorded one reception for a 12-yard touchdown. He finished the season with 10 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

LB Christian Kirksey recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack. He finished with a career-high 143 tackles, while adding 2.5 sacks.

Rookie DL Carl Nassib recorded a sack. He finished the season with 2.5.

LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,934, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 160 career games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

LB Demario Davis recorded his second sack of the season and DB Ed Reynolds added the first of his career.

OL Cameron Erving made his first career start at right tackle. He started 12 games at center this season in addition to two at left guard and two at right guard last season. He left the game with a knee injury.