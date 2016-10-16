Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Titans

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. recorded career-highs in receptions (nine) and receiving touchdowns (two), while adding 75 receiving yards. He leads the team this season in receptions (33), receiving yards (413) and total touchdowns (four, three receiving and one rushing).

Rookie QB Cody Kessler completed 26 of 41 passes for a career-high 336 passing yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 105.3 rating. His 336 passing yards are the second-most by a rookie in Browns history. He joins Brandon Weeden (2012) and Eric Zeier (1995) as the only Browns rookies to eclipse the 300-yard passing mark.

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME BY A BROWNS ROOKIE

* Player Opp. Date Comp. Att. Yards*

1. Brandon Weeden at Oak. 12/2/12 25 36 364

2. Cody Kessler at Ten. 10/16/16 26 41 336

3. Brandon Weeden at Cin. 9/16/12 26 37 322

4. Brandon Weeden at Bal. 9/23/12 24 52 320

5. Eric Zeier at Cin. 10/29/95 46 26 310

DB Tramon Williams Sr. recorded an interception. He has 30 in his career and at least one every season since 2007.

TE Gary Barnidge recorded three receptions for 59 yards. He hauled in a season-long 43-yard reception, his longest catch since a 55-yarder on Dec. 20, 2009.

Rookie LB Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his first career sack.

Rookie WR Ricardo Louis registered career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (65), including a career-long 42-yard catch.

DL Danny Shelton recorded his first career sack.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. recorded his first career rushing touchdown.

In the second quarter, the Browns orchestrated a nine play 94-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown.

LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,325, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 150 career games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

K Cody Parkey connected on field goals from 37 and 45 yards.

Rookie OL Shon Coleman mad his NFL debut as an extra blocker.

The Browns became the first NFL team with 18 rookies on their 53-man roster since Tampa Bay on Week 17 in 2010.

DB Jordan Poyer was taken to a Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital and diagnosed with a lacerated kidney. He is in stable condition but will be kept overnight for observation.