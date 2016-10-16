News

Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Titans

Oct 16, 2016 at 11:23 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com
101616-cdw-600.jpg

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. recorded career-highs in receptions (nine) and receiving touchdowns (two), while adding 75 receiving yards. He leads the team this season in receptions (33), receiving yards (413) and total touchdowns (four, three receiving and one rushing).

Rookie QB Cody Kessler completed 26 of 41 passes for a career-high 336 passing yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 105.3 rating. His 336 passing yards are the second-most by a rookie in Browns history.  He joins Brandon Weeden (2012) and Eric Zeier (1995) as the only Browns rookies to eclipse the 300-yard passing mark.

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME BY A BROWNS ROOKIE
                            *         Player                     Opp.         Date       Comp.     Att.    Yards*
                             1.      Brandon Weeden    at Oak.    12/2/12         25          36       364
                             2.      Cody Kessler          at Ten.   10/16/16        26          41       336
                             3.      Brandon Weeden    at Cin.     9/16/12         26          37       322
                             4.      Brandon Weeden    at Bal.     9/23/12         24          52       320
                             5.      Eric Zeier                at Cin.    10/29/95        46          26       310

DB Tramon Williams Sr. recorded an interception. He has 30 in his career and at least one every season since 2007.

TE Gary Barnidge recorded three receptions for 59 yards. He hauled in a season-long 43-yard reception, his longest catch since a 55-yarder on Dec. 20, 2009.

Rookie LB Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his first career sack.

Rookie WR Ricardo Louis registered career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (65), including a career-long 42-yard catch.

DL Danny Shelton recorded his first career sack.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. recorded his first career rushing touchdown.

In the second quarter, the Browns orchestrated a nine play 94-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown.

LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,325, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 150 career games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

K Cody Parkey connected on field goals from 37 and 45 yards.

Rookie OL Shon Coleman mad his NFL debut as an extra blocker.

The Browns became the first NFL team with 18 rookies on their 53-man roster since Tampa Bay on Week 17 in 2010.

DB Jordan Poyer was taken to a Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital and diagnosed with a lacerated kidney. He is in stable condition but will be kept overnight for observation.

DB Marcus Burley left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising