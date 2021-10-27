"Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network continues to make strides toward eliminating chronic student absenteeism

Shoe Giveaway with Akron Public Schools Office of Student Support and Security

The Akron Public Schools (APS) Office of Student Support and Security, in partnership with the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network attendance initiative, distributed a pair of top-brand athletic shoes to select students who attended a summer program this past summer. Students who participated in an APS summer program received a ticket for each day they attended. The more a student attended, the more tickets they received. At the end of each program, tickets were entered into a drawing where students were selected to win a pair of top-brand athletic shoes. The APS Student Services team delivered shoes to more than 150 students just in time for the new school year.

Clothing is a basic need and can often be a barrier to attending school for many students. The Student Services team decided shoes would be a great way to reward students for participating in the summer learning programs, especially because of the hardships families have faced over the past year due to the pandemic. It was important to provide an incentive that could be useful to both the student and their family, as well as help eliminate a potential attendance barrier.

Digital Divide

Key Stats

- Cleveland ranks as one of the worst digitally connected large cities in the US in 2019.

- 33.7 percent of households in Cleveland have no internet connection of any kind, including smartphone access.

- 52.9 percent of households make less than $20,000 annually and do not have at-home internet access.

Donation to East Cleveland Schools

The Browns donated $350,000 to East Cleveland Schools to close the digital divide gap. East Cleveland received $350,000 to provide families, students and educators with the tools, training and equipment needed to enhance remote education efforts due to COVID-19. This donation was designated as part of the NFL's Inspire Change grant program to address the Digital Divide.