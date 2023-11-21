Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds to stop in Cleveland on June 15, 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium

On Nov. 21 The Rolling Stones have announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, stopping in Cleveland, OH on June 15, 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Satisfaction" and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS. The legendary rockers will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album HACKNEY DIAMONDS, which has just received a Grammy nomination for the project's lead single "Angry." Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the world's most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember.
This past October, The Rolling Stones took over a New York City club, Racket NYC, to celebrate the release of Hackney Diamonds and turned it into a rock show, garnering rave reviews and giving the lucky audience a taste of what's to come. Tried and tested, these songs are ready to hit the stadiums following their incredible preview…
“Everyone knew they’d just witnessed something historic.” Rolling Stone
“For half an hour, a little club turned into a rock-and-roll church.” Pitchfork
Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.
AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds.
Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds is sponsored by AARP.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sunday, April 28, 2024
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|Thursday, May 2, 2024
|Jazz Fest
|New Orleans, LA
|Tuesday, May 7, 2024
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Saturday, May 11, 2024
|Allegiant Stadium
|Las Vegas, NV
|Wednesday, May 15, 2024
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Thursday, May 23, 2024
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|Thursday, May 30, 2024
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxboro, MA
|Monday, June 3, 2024
|Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, FL
|Friday, June 7, 2024
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, GA
|Tuesday, June 11, 2024
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, PA
|Saturday, June 15, 2024
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Cleveland, OH
|Thursday, June 20, 2024
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Thursday, June 27, 2024
|Soldier Field
|Chicago, IL
|Friday, July 5, 2024
|BC Place
|Vancouver, BC
|Wednesday, July 10, 2024
|SoFi Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA
|Wednesday, July 17, 2024
|Levi’s® Stadium
|Santa Clara, CA
About Cleveland Browns Stadium
Cleveland Browns Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, is a multipurpose facility located on the shore of Lake Erie. Construction of the stadium began on May 15, 1997, and it opened on September 12, 1999. The stadium proudly hosts the Cleveland Browns, as well as many other events including: concerts, international soccer games, high school and college football games, and much more! Get started on hosting an event at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Fans looking for more information on the Rolling Stones concert at Cleveland Browns Stadium can visit: https://clevelandbrownsstadium.com/all-events/rolling-stones/
