Take the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge!

Sep 05, 2023 at 02:16 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
MicrosoftTeams-image (14)

THE CHALLENGE: Every month, we're helping our city's Browns fans get in top shape for the2023 season with activity challenges. And we're rewarding fans with prizes, including a new Fitbit Versa, autographed Browns merchandise and VIP experiences that include game tickets and sideline passes.

HOW IT WORKS: Simply fill out the registration form to enter the Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes. Once you're registered, you'll be automatically entered into our monthly and Grand Prize drawings. You'll also receive a monthly email that contains recommended activity challenges.

Click here to get started

