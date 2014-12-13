Tale of the Tape: Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

The History

Cleveland: During its early years, Cleveland was an important industrial city. Located along numerous transportation routes, the city became a hub for both steel and oil companies in the late 1800s. When the Great Depression hit, these companies laid off many workers to stay afloat, and, by 1933, close to one-third of workers were unemployed. Despite the struggles, Cleveland's economy bounced back, and the city became a cultural hub housing three professional sports teams while opening the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

Cincinnati: In 1993, Cincinnati was named America's Most Livable City in part because of its low crime rate, but the 1920s painted a vastly different picture. Just across the river from the city of Cincinnati sits a small quiet town called Newport. Back in its heyday, the town was a hub for gangsters from New York, Chicago and Cleveland who made millions in the area through gambling and speakeasies. As organized crime ramped up, the town became known as 'Sin City.' When Cincinnati finally started to clean up its act, the gambling rings shut down and the gangsters moved southwest to a little city in Nevada. You're welcome, Las Vegas.

Advantage: Cincinnati

The People

Cleveland: Clevelanders are a friendly, hardworking and down-to-earth bunch. In Cleveland it's not uncommon to know the names, ages and birthdays of your cab driver's kids before reaching your destination. And boy do they love their sports. People are always willing to stop and chat about the Browns game last week or how good Kyrie Irving looked against the Knicks. You just better not be a Steelers fan.

Cincinnati: Tradition and family are strong virtues in Cincinnati. Cincinnati natives often remain in the town they grew up in. It's where they learned to drive, where they met their first love and a place their kids can call home. Outsiders may have a harder time fitting in, but once you're a part of the group, you'll have friendships that last a lifetime.