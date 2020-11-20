Community

Taste of the Browns 2020 Telethon set for Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Bidding on auction items is open now!

Nov 20, 2020 at 03:43 PM
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank continues to keep health and safety as a priority and will be conducting a telethon in partnership with the Cleveland Browns and News 5. This telethon, presented by Nestle, will highlight the work of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during the pandemic, feature Cleveland Browns celebrities, an online auction and much more! 

The Taste of the Browns Telethon event kicks off on Friday, Dec. 4, during News 5's 4 p.m. news cast leading up to a special show hosted by Jon Doss and Nathan Zegura and featuring a variety of special guests including current Browns player Jarvis Landry, former Browns player, Joe Thomas and local Chef Rocco Whalen at 7-7:30 pm.

The online auction will feature Browns memorabilia including a Myles Garrett autographed jersey, Jarvis Landry autographed helmet, Baker Mayfield autographed football and much more. To view and bid on auction items go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/TasteTelethon

Join the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland Browns to raise critical funds for the Food Bank. Since the start of the pandemic and the economic crisis that has followed, the Food Bank is serving more people than ever before in its 40-year history. One-third of the people being served are turning to emergency food programs for assistance for the first time ever.

"The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been tackling hunger in Northeast Ohio thanks to the generosity of our community and their support of events like Taste of the Browns. This year is unique and the need has only increased with the pandemic. While we cannot gather to celebrate our city's love for the Cleveland Browns, we can still make a difference by tuning in to the telethon and making a donation," said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "The money raised will help provide thousands of meals to Northeast Ohioans in need."

Visit GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/TasteTelethon for more details and to start bidding.

WR Jarvis Landry partners with Greater Cleveland Food Bank for Thanksgiving distribution

Drive-through food distribution donated approximately 300 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need
Browns provide $25,000 in grant funding to local youth football programs through Jr. Browns NEXT program

23 programs receive contributions ranging from $500-$2,500
HONOR ROW program recognizes 12 veterans

The Browns are proud to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving our country
Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen during Salute to Service game vs. Texans

FB Andy Janovich is the Browns' Salute to Service Award nominee
Stories of success, enrichment from the Browns' 'Stay in the Game!' Network

Fans are encouraged to continue donating gently used desktop computers, laptops, monitors and other computer accessories
HONOR ROW program recognizes 12 Ohio National Guard members

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country
Browns to distribute $350,000 to East Cleveland City Schools to address digital divide through 'Stay in the Game!' partnership

Fans can support the initiative by donating gently used computer accessories at the game or at Cuyahoga County Library locations
Apply for the Bob Woodruff Foundation NFL Grant 

Browns to distribute $350,000 to East Cleveland City Schools to address digital divide through 'Stay in the Game!' partnership

Browns surprise teachers, students during Friday team meeting
Browns support East Canton Schools with Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

TE Stephen Carlson presents grant during virtual video call
First and Ten Spotlight – Oswald Volunteers at the Food Bank

Oswald had 40 employees come to volunteer, including company CEO Bob Klonk

