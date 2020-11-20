Taste of the Browns 2020 Telethon set for Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank continues to keep health and safety as a priority and will be conducting a telethon in partnership with the Cleveland Browns and News 5. This telethon, presented by Nestle, will highlight the work of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during the pandemic, feature Cleveland Browns celebrities, an online auction and much more!

The Taste of the Browns Telethon event kicks off on Friday, Dec. 4, during News 5's 4 p.m. news cast leading up to a special show hosted by Jon Doss and Nathan Zegura and featuring a variety of special guests including current Browns player Jarvis Landry, former Browns player, Joe Thomas and local Chef Rocco Whalen at 7-7:30 pm.

The online auction will feature Browns memorabilia including a Myles Garrett autographed jersey, Jarvis Landry autographed helmet, Baker Mayfield autographed football and much more. To view and bid on auction items go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/TasteTelethon

Join the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland Browns to raise critical funds for the Food Bank. Since the start of the pandemic and the economic crisis that has followed, the Food Bank is serving more people than ever before in its 40-year history. One-third of the people being served are turning to emergency food programs for assistance for the first time ever.

"The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been tackling hunger in Northeast Ohio thanks to the generosity of our community and their support of events like Taste of the Browns. This year is unique and the need has only increased with the pandemic. While we cannot gather to celebrate our city's love for the Cleveland Browns, we can still make a difference by tuning in to the telethon and making a donation," said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "The money raised will help provide thousands of meals to Northeast Ohioans in need."

