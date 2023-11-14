TE David Njoku named Good Morning Football's Week 10 Angry Runs winner

Njoku's 23-yard gain in fourth quarter highlighted on Good Morning Football Tuesday morning

Nov 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Kyle Brandt from Good Morning Football on the NFL Network named TE David Njoku's 23-yard gain against the Ravens as the Week 10 Angry Runs winner.

"Cleveland had 50 nominations this week, but this is my favorite one," Brandt said on the segment Tuesday morning. "Njoku with the ball. Go, go, go, go. He's still going. He's pushing the sled. He's pushing a truck. You can't stop that man. That is the strongest dude in the league. [...] That is 14 yards of anger. [...] I love that they call him the Chief. I absolutely love this."

With 10:19 left in the fourth quarter and the Browns trailing the Ravens 31-17, Njoku caught a short pass from QB Deshaun Watson around the 43-yard line. He turned and ran, initially making it past the first down marker and breaking through two Ravens defenders.

Then, as S Geno Stone tried to stop Njoku and tackle him, Njoku continued to run, pushing Stone back until he eventually was brought down around the 29-yard line. Njoku ran for 23 yards on the completion.

Njoku excelled on Sunday in his yards after the catch, as he finished the day with 58 reception yards on six catches, and 54 yards after the catch. His 23-yard gain in the fourth quarter helped the Browns move down the field, and eventually turned into a scoring drive with a touchdown from WR Elijah Moore.

