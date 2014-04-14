Teddy Bridgewater pre-draft scrutiny intensifies

Teddy Bridgewater, Bill Belichick and Chris Johnson

The news about Teddy Bridgewater's pre-draft workouts seeming has gone from bad to worse.

Bridgewater struggled through is Louisville pro-day performance, raising questions about various aspects of his mechanics, including the fact he chose not to wear his customary glove on his throwing hand.

Since then, ESPN's Chris Mortensen has reported Bridgewater has looked "shaky" in private workouts with NFL teams. The quarterback's agent has challenges the information, telling Pro Football Talk that, for one, Bridgewater had had only one private workout at the time of the report.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for journalists who work in this new age of media," Bridgewater's agent, Kennard McGuire, told PFT. "While I am certain this statement wasn't intended to be misleading, it is my duty to remove and eliminate any doubt.

"Teddy has visited multiple teams with more workouts and visits coming in the near future. The assessment we received from the one workout was 'simply amazing and sharp,' and we expect nothing short or less than stellar in the upcoming workouts in the very near future."

QUARTERBACKS COACH THINKS THE 'OLD' ROBERT GRIFFIN III IS BACK

Terry Shea, the quarterbacks coach who worked with Robert Griffin III before his mostly impressive rookie season in 2012, returned to do more tutoring of the Washington Redskins' quarterback last month.

After Griffin's struggles in 2013, when he wasn't nearly as effective as he was as a rookie and dealt with physical issues, Shea wanted to see for himself where things stood with RG3's game. After a week in which he worked on Griffin's mechanics and fundamentals, with heavy emphasis on footwork, Shea sounded impressed.

"He looked one-hundred-percent healthy," Shea told USA Today. "I didn't let up on him and, boy, he kept coming – and he reminded me of the old Robert Griffin that I knew coming out of Baylor for those eight-10 weeks we worked together in 2012.

"He could have very easily lost it given the year he had. I put him through a gantlet of drills. And Robert made all the throws, showing great skills. It sure appeared to me that he took that next step as a pocket passer."

BILL BELICHICK STRONGLY INFLUENCES REPLAY DISCUSSION

Bill Belichick is recognized for being one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

But his accomplishments aren't limited to what he does with Xs and Os or selecting the right players to help the New England Patriots be one of the more dominant teams in the league.

Belichick also has an excellent grasp on the big picture.

Despite the fact NFL owners last month voted down his proposal for coaches to challenge any call by an official, Belichick still did plenty to cause the league to take a closer look at how replay is utilized in officiating.

He sparked a healthy debate that ultimately could prompt future changes to the coach-challenge system.

"Pretty cool discussion," Atlanta Falcons president and CEO and NFL competition committee co-chair Rich McKay told ESPN Radio. "The issues behind that are pretty tremendous. Does that mean you could challenge a penalty that wasn't called? Would that not mean, basically at the end of the game, you would always end games with challenges on big plays for any penalty, even a penalty that has absolutely zero impact on the play?

"It would be, in our mind, a fundamental change in the game. Penalties themselves have never been reviewable and the reason they haven't is that they are completely subjective based on the person calling them. So you're just going to have somebody else's subjectivity, meaning the referee, substituted for the on-field official (who made the call). Nobody has ever gotten comfortable with that.

"Coach Belichick bringing it up this year, and the way he argued it, it really does bring the discussion of instant replay – the future of it – into the light, if you will. I think it's a good thing, but not enough to make us, as a league and membership, want to change it (at this time)."

PRICE FOR MOVING THE BILLS OUT OF BUFFALO COULD BE JAIL TIME

There seems little, if any, chance of it coming to this, but if a future owner of the Buffalo Bills were to try to move the team to another city before 2020, he or she could wind up in jail.

That's according to the terms of the club's stadium lease. According to the Buffalo News, a non-relocation agreement within the lease would permit Erie County (N.Y.) or New York State to obtain a court order blocking a move before a buyout-to-relocate window opens after the 2019 season. The News reports that if a court order blocking a move is granted and if the team's owner tries to move despite the order, the owner could be jailed for contempt of court.

To reach that point, the owner of the Bills would be ignoring a league vote that would likely oppose the team (or any team, for that matter) moving in violation of its lease.

CHRIS JOHNSON'S EXIT FROM TITANS A SURPRISE TO JAKE LOCKER

At least one member of the Tennessee Titans was expecting to have running back Chris Johnson as a teammate – the man who would have been handing him the ball, quarterback Jake Locker.

"He's obviously been a huge part of this organization in past years and been a big contributor to what we've done on offense," Locker told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I don't think anybody really had an idea how that was going to go, how that was going to work. Unfortunately, he ended up somewhere else and we wish him the best, where ever he does end up landing.

"But he gave a lot to this organization, this team, and I think everybody who had the opportunity to play with him is thankful for that."