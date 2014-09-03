Terrance West and Mike Pettine have productive meeting

The idea came from a brainstorming session between Browns fan experience employees and the downtown Cleveland Alliance. Images are projected on a Go-Bo lamp, which then shine on the tower. The dog face logo, Go Browns!, and 100 percent Dawg Pound will rotate on the tower all week long.

Three Browns-Steelers things I wonder

1) I wonder … if the Browns will come out and treat the Steelers game like it's the Daytona 500 – the biggest game of the season. Cleveland should come out and throw the kitchen sink at Pittsburgh. The Browns should be the aggressors in the game, on offense and defense, to set the tone. Go for it on fourth-down. Throw the football deep early. Use a little bit of Duke Johnson Jr. to toy with the minds of Steelers defenders. Coming out swinging should be the approach in Week One. If the Browns are able to shock the Steelers, the momentum for two home games against the Saints and Ravens will be real.

2) I wonder ... Who will guard tight end Jordan Cameron? In Week 17 last season, the Steelers used an array of linebackers to check Cameron and he put a dent in the Pittsburgh defense with five catches for 69 yards. Now that he's Cleveland's most reliable target, how will Dick Lebeau scheme for Cameron? Letting 33-year-old Troy Polamalu mark the athletic Cameron could be a dangerous proposition. I'd watch for rookie inside linebacker Ryan Shazier to handle a big chunk of the coverage on Cameron. The 6-foot-1, 237-pound rookie from Ohio State is a playmaker of his own, and must be accounted for by quarterback Brian Hoyer.