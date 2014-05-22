Terrance West's job selling shoes changed his life

His mornings started before the sunrise, for grueling workouts to keep in tiptop shape. Then he would research addresses of various coaches to send out his highlight tape. But West had bills to pay.

So the running back went to work at a shoe store called Jimmy Jazz. The trendy shop was located in the heart of West Baltimore, the notoriously rough streets West roamed as a kid. Almost instantly, West became the ruler of the store, which came as no surprise. He had the people skills to sell. But as much as Jimmy Jazz needed West, West needed Jimmy Jazz.

"I knew the shoe store wasn't going to be my life time," said West of the motivation the store had given him. "It kept me humble."

After nearly two years of grinding as a retail salesman, West caught his break. Towson head coach Rob Ambrose liked what he saw on West's tape, and loved what he had heard of legendary Baltimore high school player.

Ambrose invited West to attend spring workouts at 5 am. When the coach arrived at 4 am to get the day in order, he was stunned to see the running back. A whacky bus schedule forced West to arrive in the wee hours, but he didn't care. Ambrose was giving him a chance at his dream.

West earned a spot on the roster as the fourth-string running back. But by season's end West had rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 29 touchdowns. Towson was 1-10 the season before West arrived. They went 9-2 in 2011 and earned a playoff berth behind the churning legs of their power running back.

Last season, his junior year, Towson would make it all the way to the national championship game. West totaled 2,509 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. Essentially, he was the Duke Johnson Jr. of the FCS – the most feared offensive player in the nation.

West's impact wasn't just felt at Towson. He made waves all throughout the Baltimore area.

"It's amazing," said West of how far he's come, from Jimmy Jazz, to the NFL. "A lot of kids now look up to me. And I drive them to keep pushing."