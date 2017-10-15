News

Texans roll past Browns in Houston

Oct 15, 2017 at 09:04 AM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

HOUSTON — The Browns hoped Kevin Hogan would inject some life into a young team searching for its first win.

Instead, the second-year quarterback struggled in his first NFL start and a 33-17 loss to the Texans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Hogan tossed three interceptions — including a backbreaking pick-six — against a talented Houston defense that held Cleveland (0-6) to 247 yards and 3-of-14 on third down. [

Hogan, who earned the starting nod over developing rookie DeShone Kizer earlier this week, passed for 140 yards and a late touchdown. He was also sacked four times and called for a safety because of an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone.

Those kinds of self-inflicted wounds — which have plagued the Browns this season — proved to be too much to overcome in a game where they were overpowered on both sides of the ball.

After a dominant performance against the Jets last week, a promising Browns defense took a step backward against rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and a Houston offense averaging 39 points in its past four games.

Watson, the dynamic former Clemson star, passed for 225 yards, three touchdowns and an interception that cornerback Jason McCourty, who has been a bright spot for Cleveland, returned for a 56-yard touchdown.

That takeway, however, was too little, too late for a Browns team that trailed by as many as 30 points.

Something of a turning point came in the first half when the Texans scored two touchdowns in roughly five minutes.

Watson tossed a 39-yard pass to Will Fuller — their fifth connection in three games — with 41 seconds left in the first quarter before Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph scored on the next series with an 82-yard pick-six to give Houston a 16-3 lead.

The flurry of points put the Browns in an early and all-too-familiar hole that they were unable to climb out of.

Cleveland hosts Tennessee next weekend before playing the Vikings in London Oct. 29.

Photos: Browns vs. Texans

The Browns play the Houston Texans in Week 6.

TE David Njoku makes a catch.
1 / 33

TE David Njoku makes a catch.

QB Kevin Hogan looks to throw.
2 / 33

QB Kevin Hogan looks to throw.

QB Kevin Hogan hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.
3 / 33

QB Kevin Hogan hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.

QB Kevin Hogan drops back to pass.
4 / 33

QB Kevin Hogan drops back to pass.

QB Kevin Hogan scrambles.
5 / 33

QB Kevin Hogan scrambles.

LB Joe Schobert tackles Texans TE Ryan Griffin.
6 / 33

LB Joe Schobert tackles Texans TE Ryan Griffin.

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Texans RB Lamar Miller.
7 / 33

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Texans RB Lamar Miller.

DB Jabrill Peppers defends Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.
8 / 33

DB Jabrill Peppers defends Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs from Texans NT D.J. Reader.
9 / 33

RB Isaiah Crowell runs from Texans NT D.J. Reader.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.
10 / 33

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.

QB Kevin Hogan passes.
11 / 33

QB Kevin Hogan passes.

TE David Njoku protects QB Kevin Hogan as he dives.
12 / 33

TE David Njoku protects QB Kevin Hogan as he dives.

QB Kevin Hogan scrambles under pressure.
13 / 33

QB Kevin Hogan scrambles under pressure.

QB Kevin Hogan (8) and WR Rashard Higgins (81) signal to the sideline.
14 / 33

QB Kevin Hogan (8) and WR Rashard Higgins (81) signal to the sideline.

Head Coach Hue Jackson talks with QB Kevin Hogan.
15 / 33

Head Coach Hue Jackson talks with QB Kevin Hogan.

WR Kasen Williams runs with the ball.
16 / 33

WR Kasen Williams runs with the ball.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs from Texans CB Johnathan Joseph.
17 / 33

RB Isaiah Crowell runs from Texans CB Johnathan Joseph.

RB Duke Johnson in action against the Texans.
18 / 33

RB Duke Johnson in action against the Texans.

LB Christian Kirksey and his teammates on the sideline during the Texans game.
19 / 33

LB Christian Kirksey and his teammates on the sideline during the Texans game.

DL Myles Garrett (right) sacks Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
20 / 33

DL Myles Garrett (right) sacks Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

DB Jabrill Peppers pushes Texans RB D'Onta Foreman out of bounds.
21 / 33

DB Jabrill Peppers pushes Texans RB D'Onta Foreman out of bounds.

LB Christian Kirksey stops Texans QB Deshaun Watson from pushing into the endzone.
22 / 33

LB Christian Kirksey stops Texans QB Deshaun Watson from pushing into the endzone.

WR Ricardo Louis catches a pass in front of Texans CB Marcus Williams.
23 / 33

WR Ricardo Louis catches a pass in front of Texans CB Marcus Williams.

DL Danny Shelton celebrates after tackling Texans RB Lamar Miller.
24 / 33

DL Danny Shelton celebrates after tackling Texans RB Lamar Miller.

DB Jason McCourty intercepts a pass intended for Texans WR Will Fuller V.
25 / 33

DB Jason McCourty intercepts a pass intended for Texans WR Will Fuller V.

DB Jason McCourty returns an interception for a touchdown.
26 / 33

DB Jason McCourty returns an interception for a touchdown.

DB Jason McCourty (right) celebrates his pick six with DB Jamar Taylor (left).
27 / 33

DB Jason McCourty (right) celebrates his pick six with DB Jamar Taylor (left).

Coach Hue Jackson watches the game from the sideline.
28 / 33

Coach Hue Jackson watches the game from the sideline.

DB Derrick Kindred (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) stop Texans QB Deshaun Watson from advancing the ball.
29 / 33

DB Derrick Kindred (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) stop Texans QB Deshaun Watson from advancing the ball.

DL Myles Garrett in action against the Texans.
30 / 33

DL Myles Garrett in action against the Texans.

DL Myles Garrett faces off against Texans T Kendall Lamm.
31 / 33

DL Myles Garrett faces off against Texans T Kendall Lamm.

TE Seth DeValve catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
32 / 33

TE Seth DeValve catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

TE Seth DeValve celebrates a touchdown with WR Rashard Higgins.
33 / 33

TE Seth DeValve celebrates a touchdown with WR Rashard Higgins.

Advertising