THANK YOU FANS! First and Ten Food Drive was a success

On Sunday, November 20th the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Cleveland Browns joined together to gather food for the hungry. This year's First and Ten Food Drive, presented by Cleveland State University gave the fans the opportunity to give back in the community this holiday season. Prior to entering the stadium, fans with or without tickets were encouraged to drop off non-perishable canned food items, to the volunteers stationed around First Energy Stadium, to assist local families in need during the holiday season need in the Greater Cleveland area. Whether it was donating a dollar or bringing a bag of canned goods, fans were able to #give10 on game day to help support not only the Greater Cleveland Food Bank but also be a part of the First and Ten Movement. Those who donated at the annual game day food drive received an official First and Ten orange wristband in return for their efforts and pledging to take the first step of joining to First and Ten community.