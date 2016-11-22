THANK YOU FANS! First and Ten Food Drive was a success

On Sunday, November 20th the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Cleveland Browns joined together to gather food for the hungry. This year's First and Ten Food Drive, presented by Cleveland State University gave the fans the opportunity to give back in the community this holiday season. Prior to entering the stadium, fans with or without tickets were encouraged to drop off non-perishable canned food items, to the volunteers stationed around First Energy Stadium, to assist local families in need during the holiday season need in the Greater Cleveland area. Whether it was donating a dollar or bringing a bag of canned goods, fans were able to #give10 on game day to help support not only the Greater Cleveland Food Bank but also be a part of the First and Ten Movement. Those who donated at the annual game day food drive received an official First and Ten orange wristband in return for their efforts and pledging to take the first step of joining to First and Ten community.
Overall, over 14,000 meals will be provided through the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help families in need this holiday season! A special thank you to the volunteers from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank who were on site for the collection! Another special thank you to students from Cleveland State University, who prior to the game held a collection of canned goods on campus to support the First and Ten Food Drive and dropped off donations that morning to the stadium!
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a community partner of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten program, has a mission to ensure that everyone in the community has the nutritious food they need on a daily basis. Fans, get involved in giving back in the community through the Greater Cleveland Food Bank as they offer many opportunities to make a difference throughout the year! The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in Northeast Ohio, supplying more than 50 million meals in 2015 to individuals in Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Richland counties throughout the year. A $1 donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is enough to provide four nutritious meals to Northeast Ohioans in need.
The Cleveland Browns First and Ten initiative was established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and the Dawg Pound, with the goal of impacting Cleveland and every city across the globe. Join the First and Ten movement by taking the pledge and sharing your story on our website today! Use #give10 on Twitter and Instagram to share your stories and photos on social media by following @BrownsGiveBack.