The 6 significant changes to the Browns uniforms

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday debuted nine new NFL Nike Elite 51 uniform design combinations with season-ticket members at the Cleveland Convention Center. Throughout the uniform design process, the Browns focused on paying tribute to the team's long-standing tradition, loyal Browns fans and the City of Cleveland while implementing modernizations that match the city's revitalization in recent years.

"We are truly excited to share these new uniforms with the City of Cleveland, the Dawg Pound and all of our loyal fans," said Browns President Alec Scheiner. "Throughout the uniform design process, we focused on the core characteristics of our great city – strength and hard work – while also representing the spirit of the city's recent transformation. We believe these new uniforms reflect those traits while staying true to our history. We are proud to be the only team in the NFL with its city across the front of its jerseys, as well as to pay tribute to our fans with 'Dawg Pound' embroidered in the back collar."