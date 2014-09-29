The AFC North quietly might be the NFL's best division

Just one month ago, many around the NFL regarded the AFC North as one of the league's weaker divisions.

The Cincinnati Bengals lost both of their bright-minded coordinators (Jay Gruden and Mike Zimmer) to head coaching jobs. And their quarterback, Andy Dalton, entered the season with a looming 0-3 playoff record, with pressure mounting from the fan base. Now, the Bengals are one of only two undefeated teams in the entire league.

The dark Ray Rice cloud looming over the Baltimore Ravens exploded on the Monday following Week 1, creating a media firestorm centered in Baltimore. But the team has responded to the potential distraction in spectacular fashion, winning three straight games since releasing their former star running back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons, and executed no significant transaction in the offseason to indicate their record would increase. Despite last Sunday's tough loss to the Buccaneers, the Steelers are showing their offense is dynamic to outscore most teams in the NFL.

For the first time in several years, the expectations for the AFC North had been lowered. A 9-7 record might win the division, and any of the teams, even the Cleveland Browns, might challenge for the division crown.