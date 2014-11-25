The AFC Playoff Picture

Cleveland Browns (7-4)

Upcoming schedule

Nov. 30 at**Buffalo (6-5)

Dec. 7 Indianapolis (7-4)

Dec. 14 Cincinnati (7-3-1)

Dec. 21 at Carolina (3-7-1)

Dec. 28 at Baltimore (7-4)

Average winning percentage of the five remaining opponents: .554

Two toughest games: Indianapolis and at Baltimore

Most important thing for the Browns down the stretch: Consistently running the football with Isaiah Crowell and Terrance West.

Cincinnati Bengals (7-3-1)

Nov. 30 at Tampa Bay (2-9)

Dec. 7 Pittsburgh (7-4)

Dec. 14 at Cleveland (7-4)

Dec. 22 Denver (8-3)

Dec. 28 at Pittsburgh (7-4)

Average winning percentage of the five remaining opponents: .563

Two toughest games: Denver and at Pittsburgh

Most important thing for the Bengals down the stretch: Quarterback Andy Dalton must play mostly mistake-free football

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)

Nov. 30 New Orleans (4-7)

Dec. 7 at Cincinnati (7-3-1)

Dec. 14 at Atlanta (4-7)

Dec. 21 Kansas City (7-4)

Dec. 28 Cincinnati (7-3-1)

Average winning percentage of the five remaining opponents: .536

Two toughest games: at Cincinnati and Kansas City

Most important thing for the Steelers down the stretch: Running back Le'Veon Bell keeps posting 150-plus yard days at the office.

Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

Nov. 30 San Diego (7-4)

Dec. 7 at Miami (6-5)

Dec. 14 Jacksonville (1-10)

Dec. 21 at Houston (5-6)

Dec. 28 Cleveland (7-4)

Average winning percentage of the five remaining opponents: .472

Two toughest games: San Diego and Cleveland

Most important thing for the Ravens down the stretch: The defense keeps overcoming injuries and keeps creating turnovers and sacks.

Indianapolis Colts

Nov. 30 Washington (3-8)

Dec. 7 at Cleveland (7-4)

Dec. 14 Houston (5-6)

Dec. 21 at Dallas (8-3)

Dec. 28 at Tennessee (2-9)

Average winning percentage of the five remaining opponents: .454

Two toughest games: at Cleveland and at Dallas

Most important thing for the Colts down the stretch: Is this defense talented enough to bail out the Colts offense if-need-be.

San Diego Chargers

Nov. 30 at Baltimore (7-4)

Dec. 7 New England (9-2)

Dec. 14 Denver (8-3)

Dec. 20 at San Francisco (7-4)

Dec 28 at Kansas City (7-4)

Average winning percentage of the five remaining opponents: .690

Two toughest games: New England and Denver

Most important thing for the Chargers down the stretch: Can Philip Rivers return to early season-form, when many said the quarterback was playing at an MVP-type level.

Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 30 Denver (8-3)

Dec. 7 at Arizona (9-2)

Dec. 14 Oakland (1-10)

Dec. 21 at Pittsburgh (7-4)

Dec. 28 San Diego (7-4)

*Average winning percentage of the five remaining opponents: *.581

Two toughest games: Denver and at Pittsburgh

Most important thing for the Chiefs down the stretch: Balance on offense. The Chiefs are fourth in rushing yards but 31st in passing. They need to avoid becoming one-dimensional.

Other teams in the race:Buffalo (6-5), Miami (6-5) and Houston (5-6)

