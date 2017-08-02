The Annual Browns Blood Drive

Alongside Felix, other Browns Alumni Frank Stams and Dave Wohlabaugh attended other blood drive sites in order to thank all those who came out to donate.

All those who attended any drive were also given the opportunity to sign up for the First and Ten Movement. This movement was created over three years ago to inspire others to give back to their local community by pledging to volunteer 10 hours of their time.

By pledging to give back 10 hours to their community, volunteers and donors were given a signature orange wristband. The wristband is a constant reminder of the pledge to #give10. The same wristband is rocked by numerous Browns players who have made the very same pledge.

The annual Blood Drive is a signature time for fans to #give10 and volunteer with the Browns through the First and Ten movement.

Since the partnership with the Cleveland Browns, the Red Cross has collected over 9,000 pints of blood for patients in need.

This summer the Red Cross issued an emergency call for all eligible donors to give blood during their critical blood shortage.

In the past two months, blood donations have fallen short resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed. This shortfall is equivalent to the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days straight.

The Red Cross needs nearly 14,000 blood donations daily for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country. By partnering with the Browns, the Red Cross has been able to meet the needs of thousands of patients during their shortages!

Over 535 pints of blood were collected and nearly 1,600 patients could be impacted by this year's drive. Both the Browns and American Red Cross are thankful to all who came out and donated this past Saturday!

Interested in signing up your volunteer group for First and Ten? Group forms available! Click herehttp://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html* to learn more about how to #give10*

Follow @BrownsGiveBack on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you are doing to help others using #give10 to unite us all as Browns fans. Give 10 hours, help your community.