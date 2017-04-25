The Browns Draft YOU to Join the First and Ten Movement

FAQ:

How can I get involved?Take the pledge! Fans can sign up individually or pledge an entire group – group forms available!

Where do I start?We know Browns fans are giving back in many different ways and supporting many different causes! If you need some ideas, check out what the Browns First and Ten Community Partners are doing!

I signed up…what's next?Congrats! Now that you're a part of the movement it's time for you to get started. Be sure to share how you #give10 with us here or on social media using #give10.

I signed up a group…what's next?Once we receive your group form, we will send you an official First and Ten tool kit to get you and your group started!

#give10, how does this connect?Search #give10 on social media to get inspired. Countless stories have been shared by players, coaches, staff and fans to unite as Browns fans.