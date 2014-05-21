The Cleveland Browns transformation timeline

May 8 – Trading with Buffalo, drafting Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel

By trading down five spots in the first round, Cleveland added 2015 first and fourth round picks from the Buffalo Bills. They turned their first pick into Justin Gilbert, an athletic shutdown corner who set the Big 12 Conference record with six kickoff returns for touchdowns. The second selection of a certain quarterback, shattered Twitter records. Johnny Manziel embodies the winning mentality Farmer and Pettine have clearly instilled into the franchise this offseason.

May 9 – Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey, Terrance West

Hours after Gilbert and Manziel met the media for the first time, Farmer and company were back at it in the draft room. The Browns added what they believe could be impact players not only down the road, but right away. Joel Bitonio is versatile enough to play guard and tackle. Christian Kirksey is an ace in coverage at linebacker. Terrance West scored a phenomenal 41 touchdowns during the 2013 season.