The importance of linebacker Karlos Dansby

"I just try and pick at him to see how he does it," said Kirksey. "He's been a linebacker for 11 years. That's something I want to do."

Dansby sees a lot of himself in Kirksey. Both are lean and tall. Both will cover the most athletic of tight ends and can blitz off the edge when asked. Both are relaxed personalities off the field and instinctive leaders on it.

Driesbach sees something in Kirksey, too, calling him, "extremely smart." Last season Driesbach tutored another rookie who morphed into a star: Kiko Alonso. The Buffalo Bills' 2013 second-round pick notched a mammoth 159 tackles as the centerpiece of the defense.

Although he made it clear Robertson still holds an advantage over Kirksey in terms of snap counts, Driesbach sees the same "want-to" from Kirksey he saw in Alonso.

"Kiko Alonso came in and had a great year," said Driesbach. "If [a rookie] is smart, and accountable, and if they put time in outside the building, learning it, it's not a problem at all. With Kirksey, there's no problem at all. He's smart. He has a million questions, really a football guy. I love him to death."

When Dansby signed his contract with the Browns, he knew Mike Pettine and Jim O'Neil were creative defensive minds. But he didn't exactly realize how much the Cleveland coaches were going to experiment with him.

During training camp Dansby has lined up as a pass rushing linebacker on the edge more than anyone would've guessed. When you are a linebacker in your 30's, you can play football from any angle. Linebackers, like running backs, are usually a position NFL teams look to replace often. You want fresh legs there. But there are exceptions to the rule. Dansby is an exception.

When Pettine and O'Neil look at Dansby, they see a player with 38 career sacks, 6.5 last season to be exact. They see a resourceful chess piece – think rook – who can fly all over the field and alter games with a strip-sack or a tipped pass that leads to an interception. They see an intense, football intellectual, who loves nothing more than to get vicious on Sunday's.

"If you play the game the right way, you can get nasty," said Dansby. "When you have your opportunities, you have to take advantage of them. When you get a chance to deliver that blow, you've got to deliver it."