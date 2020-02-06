The Rolling Stones return to Cleveland for their 2020 'No Filter' Tour

Today the Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020 and will make a stop in Cleveland on June 19 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as "A triumph for the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band."

"It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!" – Mick Jagger

"We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!" – Keith Richards

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10pm local time.

