The Rolling Stones return to Cleveland for their 2020 'No Filter' Tour

Feb 06, 2020 at 10:24 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
0619Cleavland-stones2020-painted-2560x1440
The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour comes to Cleveland on June 19.

Today the Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020 and will make a stop in Cleveland on June 19 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as "A triumph for the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band." 

 "It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!" – Mick Jagger

"We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!" – Keith Richards

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10pm local time.

AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 North America tour.

Alliance for Lifetime Income is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

THE ROLLING STONES - NO FILTER

USA /Canada 2020

Sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income

May 8, 2020                    San Diego, CA                 SDCCU Stadium 
May 12, 2020                  Vancouver, BC                BC Place
May 16, 2020                  Minneapolis, MN           U.S. Bank Stadium 
May 20, 2020                  Nashville, TN                   Nissan Stadium 
May 24, 2020                  Austin, TX                        Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020                  Dallas, TX                         Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020                    Buffalo, NY                      New Era Field 
June 10, 2020                  Detroit, MI                      Ford Field 
June 14, 2020                  Louisville, KY                   Cardinal Stadium 
June 19, 2020                  Cleveland, OH                FirstEnergy Stadium 
June 23, 2020                  Pittsburgh, PA                 Heinz Field
June 27, 2020                  St. Louis, MO                  The Dome at America's Center 
July 1, 2020                     Charlotte, NC                  Bank of America Stadium 
July 5, 2020                     Tampa, FL                        Raymond James Stadium 
July 9, 2020                     Atlanta, GA                      Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Related Content

news

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio named 1st-team All Pros; Wyatt Teller also recognized

Cleveland lands multiple players on the prestigious teams for a 2nd straight year
news

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah strives to improve 'everything' in 1st full NFL offseason

Owusu-Koramoah will attempt to improve everything from technique, to instincts, to mental preparation after a productive rookie season
news

Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,259 rushing yards and recorded five games with at least 100 rushing yards
news

David Njoku closes productive season with strong urge to be even better for Browns 

Njoku built his best season since 2018 but feels he can do even more to push the Browns back to the playoffs
Advertising