News

Thursday roundup: Josh McCown cleared, Browns will wait to name QB

Oct 27, 2016 at 02:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Happy Thursday, Dawg Pound!

Here's your morning roundup:

— Josh McCown has been medically cleared to play, head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday. The Browns, however, will wait and see how McCown practices before naming a quarterback against the Jets this weekend.

— Rookie receiver Corey Coleman returned to practice in limited fashion. Here's four other things to know as the Browns prepare for New York.

— ClevelandBrowns.com senior writer Andrew Gribble on Bernie Kosar's impact on the 1986 season

— The Browns' rookie class visited UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital on Tuesday cloaked in Halloween costumes.

— Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff has started taking more practice reps with the first-team offense. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft has yet to play for Los Angeles.

— The Seahawks released veteran running back C.J. Spiller — ESPN.com's biggest injury questions for Week 8​

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

