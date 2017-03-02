News

Toledo RB Kareem Hunt entertains prospect of playing for hometown Browns

Mar 02, 2017 at 09:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Toledo running back and Willoughby native Kareem Hunt grew up a Browns fan, still following the team through thick and thin.

"Always," he said, smiling, at the NFL's annual scouting combine Thursday. "I'm going to be a Browns fan until I die. I've been a Browns fan growing up, I'll be a Browns fan till I'm done playing football."

So it's easy to understand why Hunt has enlisted the help of one of the Browns' best in Earnest Byner, who played seven seasons in Cleveland and worked with Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson Jr. this past year.

"I just feel he taught me a lot about the game, just about reading defenses, drawing up defenses, doing all that stuff," Hunt said. "He gave me a lot of great info and he's just a guy who really wants the best. He actually gave me a text earlier this morning — he just wants the best, and I appreciate everything he's done."

Hunt is part of a deep and talented running backs class that includes top prospects in LSU's Leonard Fournette, Florida State's Dalvin Cook and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey.

Hunt, who totaled more than 4,940 yards rushing in four seasons and is projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, said he belongs in that conversation.

"I think I fit in right with the best of them, at the top," he said. "And I'm going to keep competing. That's what I do, I love to compete. I'm going to show up and be there every day."

The Browns, of course, return the duo of Crowell and Johnson who both impressed Jackson in a season of highs and lows. "I feel good about those guys, but I don't think anything is just set," he said. "However we can improve our team and make it better, that's what we're going to do.​"

That could include Hunt, who started this journey as a lightly-regarded three-star prospect from Willoughby South. After totaling almost 1,900 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Rockets last season, Hunt turned heads at the Senior Bowl in January with his hard-charging style and burst out of the backfield.

"I feel like it helped me out a lot, it showed I could really play with some of the best of the best," he said, adding he has a "chip on my shoulder."

"Honestly, I get a lot of stuff about 'Toledo doesn't play tough enough competition' sometimes and I came in with something to prove."

It was there Hunt also briefly crossed paths with Jackson and the coaching staff, who were working with the South roster for the week. Hunt said he's meeting with Cleveland's staff, among other clubs, on Thursday night.

Asked to entertain the prospect of playing for his hometown team, he offered a smile."It'd mean a lot," he said.

"I would be home and just be able to play and enjoy my time at home and just have a lot of supporters and family out there, and it'd be a huge experience."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising