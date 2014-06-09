Top Browns Season Openers - #9

The Browns parlayed a pair of touchdowns on kick returns in the second quarter into a comfortable lead, then held off the Bengals in the final minutes to pick up their second straight opening-day victory. Taking control early, the Browns surged ahead 11-0 on a touchdown reception by RB Leroy Hoard, setting the tone for an impressive season, then became the first NFL team to successfully convert a two-point conversion when punter/placekick-holder Tom Tupa took the snap on the extra-point attempt and charged up the middle and into the end zone. After the Bengals scored to cut the margin to four points, Cleveland RB Randy Baldwin returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Then three minutes later RB Eric Metcalf scampered a team-record 92 yards for a score on a punt return - marking the first time since 1958 the Browns returned a kick and a punt for scores in the same game and the first time any NFL team had done it since 1977. Down by 18 points, the Bengals slowly chipped away at the lead, cutting the deficit to 28-20 in the fourth quarter, and drove to the Cleveland 10 with a minute to play. But Browns' rookie DB Antonio Langham, in his first pro game, intercepted Cincinnati QB David Klingler in the end zone to preserve the victory.