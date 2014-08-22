News

Top Five improvements to FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug 22, 2014 at 11:23 AM

1)      The scoreboards

scoreboards_lead_576.jpg

These puppies are mesmerizing. The scoreboards really are going to change the atmosphere and even the home field advantage in Cleveland. The Browns played one of their opening pump-up videos, and several members of the media in attendance admitted to having the chills. Until you actually see the scoreboards in action, you won't truly appreciate how much of an upgrade they make the overall fan experience.

2)      Incorporating fantasy football

ledboards_576.jpg

Team President Alec Scheiner led an initiative in surveying Browns fans, and they overwhelmingly came back saying we need more information on the NFL available during our games. So these LED boards will be exclusively for that. Statistics, fantasy football updates and every out of town score updated by the second will flood these two boards all throughout the game.

3)      FirstEnergy Stadium is more connected

escalator_576.jpg

A new escalator makes the whole stadium walkable in one loop. The Browns added hundreds of lower level seating, too, in the gaps. "There probably isn't an NFL stadium that has ever seen so much change in one renovation," said Scheiner.

4)      Embracing the Dawg Pound

dawg-pound-seat_576.jpg

The Browns are still recognizing a certain section in the stands as the Dawg Pound, but they're opening up the slogan to represent not only the entire team, but the city of Cleveland. You'll see Dawg Pound on t-shirts launched in the stands. You'll see Dawg Pound signs as you walk into FirstEnergy Stadium. And you'll now even see Dawg Pound now from your seat.

5)      A taste of Cleveland

food_576_rustbelt.jpg

Award winning chefs Chris Hodgson, Jonathan Sawyer, Michael Symon and Rocco Whalen have teamed up together to revamp the food offerings inside FirstEnergy Stadium. There's personalized burgers with coleslaw and pastrami now. There are vanilla bean-apple pie-bacon milkshakes. There's even a bologna sandwich to pay homage to the original members of the Dawg Pound – a working class meal for the working class fan.

FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations

FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
1 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
2 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
3 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
4 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
5 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
6 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
7 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
8 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
9 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
10 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
11 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
12 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
13 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
14 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
15 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
16 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
17 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
18 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
19 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
20 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
21 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
22 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
23 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
24 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
25 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
26 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
27 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
FirstEnergy Stadium Renovations
28 / 28
ClevelandBrowns.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising