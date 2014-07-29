News

Training Camp Daily: Day 3

Jul 29, 2014 at 12:28 AM
Browns Camp Gallery: Day Three

Overcast skies and a cool air really did make it feel like football season in Berea on Monday. The Browns strapped on the shoulder pads and began portion of training camp that truly matters: hitting. Players weren't tackling each other to the ground, but the increased physicality gives us a better idea of where certain players stand. Read More

So far, the battle for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job is shaping up exactly as football logic suggested it would. The more experienced guy, Brian Hoyer, is looking more experienced. The less experienced guy, Duke Johnson Jr., is looking less experienced. That's the football logic. Read More

During training camp Dansby has lined up as a pass rushing linebacker on the edge more than anyone would've guessed. When you are a linebacker in your 30's, you can play football from any angle. Linebackers, like running backs, are usually a position NFL teams look to replace often. You want fresh legs there. But there are exceptions to the rule. Dansby is an exception. Read More

Watch highlights from Day 3 of Browns Training Camp.

Nathan Zegura takes a look at all of the action from Day 3 of Training Camp

Cleveland Browns EXCLUSIVE: NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger says Browns are "On the rise."

**

**

Head Coach Mike Pettine addressed the media after Day 3 of Training Camp. Pettine says the team is off to a "Good Start."

**

Fans at BrownsCamp14- Day 3

**

Advertising