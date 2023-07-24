Tune into Training Camp Insiders for daily training camp highlights  

The Browns' all new training camp show "Training Camp Insiders," presented by Snapple, will take you through the highlights of practices during training camp with breakdowns and analysis from Nathan Zegura and a host of other special guests who will join the show.

Broadcasting on most days when the Browns have padded practices, the show will provide the biggest takeaways from each practice and include interviews with players and coaches as they exit the practice fields. It will also capture exclusive mic'd up segments and other sights and sounds from the buzz around camp — all content you won't want to miss as the clock ticks down toward Week 1.