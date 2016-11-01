Tuesday roundup: Browns welcome LB Jamie Collins to Cleveland

Happy Tuesday, Dawg Pound!

Here's your morning roundup:

— The Browns made a splash Monday by trading for Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who's considered one of the league's top players. The Pro Bowler led New England in tackles in 2014 and 2015 and figures to give Cleveland's defense a boost.

— Hue Jackson says rookies quarterback Cody Kessler and Corey Coleman have been cleared to play Sunday against the Cowboys. The Browns coach, however, made it clear it's "too early" to say whether or not Kessler will start this weekend.

— Josh McCown took ownership of a 31-28 loss to the Jets, but Jackson and his teammates said the setback falls on everybody involved.