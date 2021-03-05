Tune in to a special 'Browns Live' on March 11 to kick off our 75th Anniversary celebration

The 2021 season is shaping up to a be a special one, and we're kicking off the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebration Thursday, March 11, with a special edition of "Browns Live."

The live-streamed, fan-focused show will premiere at 8 p.m. and be broadcast live from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. "Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website , Mobile App and YouTube channel .

In this special hourlong episode, Browns Senior Media Broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan will look back on the team's rich history and look ahead to the year ahead, as Cleveland looks to build off a season in which it made its first playoff appearance since 2002 and won its first playoff game in 26 years. They'll be joined by a slew of special guests, including national media figures, alums and current players and staff, and the fan-focused broadcast will incorporate viewers' real-time questions and comments.