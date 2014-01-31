UH named Official Health Care Partner of Browns

CLEVELAND - Today, the Cleveland Browns made official the partnership that makes University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland the health care partner of the Cleveland Browns for the next 10 years.

As the Official Health Care Partner of the Browns, University Hospitals Case Medical Center, the health system's nationally recognized academic medical center, will provide a complete team of physician specialists covering every aspect of the team's health care needs.

Both organizations' leaders described a commitment to co-create an innovative sports medicine program based on medical and scientific evidence-based research to advance the athletic performance and the overall health and fitness of the Browns players.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this partnership with University Hospitals," said Cleveland Browns President Alec Scheiner. "Health and safety are very important issues not only for our players but also for our staff. Our goal is to continually and aggressively look at how we can positively affect our organization. Through this medical partnership, we will further develop innovative and comprehensive programs that enhance athletic performance and wellness."

In collaboration with the Browns, UH has agreed to develop a transdisciplinary sports medicine team that includes nearly all medical specialties. The unique concept of focusing a diverse team of physician specialists on the players' medical and training needs will prepare them to compete at the highest level throughout an entire season, while building a strong foundation for long-term health.

"The entire sports world is indeed on the precipice of real change when it comes to caring for its athletes," says Joe Sheehan, Browns Head Athletic Trainer. "Organizations which develop unique and exceptional comprehensive systems dedicated to the growth and development of their athletes, in the physical, mental and fundamental domains, will redefine the industry standard of care."

UH will also manage and provide urgent care to Browns fans at FirstEnergy Stadium and health and wellness programs for the Browns franchise and their families. In a separate agreement, UH will become a sponsor of the Cleveland Browns that extends to 2024. As part of that investment, UH will receive extensive signage at the stadium and other advertising opportunities.