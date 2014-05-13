Uncovering defensive line coach Anthony Weaver

Weaver met Pettine during his rookie season in Baltimore, back in 2002. Weaver said it was Pettine's immense knowledge of football and individual tutelage as reasons why he wanted to coach. Weaver still calls Pettine his mentor, but the two are also close friends.

Turning the Browns into a staple NFL franchise is a fuel in Weaver's belly that won't go away until the mission is complete.

"I want to do whatever I can do to not only help the Cleveland Browns succeed, but to see Mike Pettine succeed," said Weaver. "I know how long he's wanted this opportunity. And now that he has it, I'm not here to see him fail."

It's now Weaver's duty to elevate the play of the Browns' big boys up front, a task that will generate wins if executed properly.

He's not a yeller and screamer. And he'll treat each player with the utmost respect. But Weaver will set high standards for his defensive lineman. His unit will be expected to meet individual expectations which Weaver creates for them. And those expectations will be sky-high. Weaver considers his job as a motivator to be as important as technique and fundamentals.